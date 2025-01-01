Copy article link

What is Web Application Security? Web application security is the practice of protecting websites, applications, and APIs from attacks. It is a broad discipline, but its ultimate aims are keeping web applications functioning smoothly and protecting business from cyber vandalism, data theft, unethical competition, and other negative consequences.

The global nature of the Internet exposes web applications and APIs to attacks from many locations and various levels of scale and complexity. As such, web application security encompasses a variety of strategies and covers many parts of the software supply chain.

What are common web application security risks?

Web applications may face a number of attack types depending on the attacker’s goals, the nature of the targeted organization’s work, and the application’s particular security gaps. Common attack types include:

What are important web application security strategies?

As mentioned, web application security is a broad, always-changing discipline. As such, the discipline’s best practices change as new attacks and vulnerabilities emerge. But the modern Internet threat landscape is active enough that no organization will be able to get by without certain ‘table stakes’ security services that map to their business’ specific needs:

DDoS mitigation: DDoS mitigation services sit between a server and the public Internet, using specialized filtration and extremely high bandwidth capacity to prevent surges of malicious traffic from overwhelming the server. These services are important because many modern DDoS attacks deliver enough malicious traffic to overwhelm even the most resilient servers.

What application security best practices should organizations expect from their vendors?

Web developers can design and build applications in ways that prevent attackers from accessing private data, fraudulently accessing user accounts, and performing other malicious actions. The OWASP Top 10 list captures the most common application security risks developers should be aware of. Practices to prevent these risks include:

Requiring input validation: Blocking improperly formatted data from passing through the application’s workflows helps prevent malicious code from entering the application via an injection attack.

How does Cloudflare keep web applications secure?

Cloudflare runs a global 335-city network which offers many of the security services listed above, including DDoS mitigation, a Web Application Firewall, API protection, DNSSEC, Managed SSL/TLS, Bot management, client-side protection, and more.

These services are all designed to run from any data center in our network, allowing them to stop attacks close to their source. They’re integrated with our website performance services, so adding new security protections never slows traffic down. In addition, all of these services work with all kinds of website infrastructure, and can often be spun up in minutes.

