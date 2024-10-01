Create an AI strategy that allows you to consume, build, protect, and defend at scale. Power and protect your AI applications with Cloudflare’s global GPU network.
The rising cost of GPUs, multi-vendor AI toolchains, and data security concerns complicate and slow down AI innovation.
High demand and rising GPU costs often force companies to build costly multicloud architectures.
Stitching together solutions from multiple vendors impacts visibility and slows down innovation.
Security concerns — from protecting intellectual property to building with responsible AI — can introduce risk.
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud offers a robust, secure AI application infrastructure via scalable cloud-native services, which eliminates the need for multiple vendors.
Run AI inference and generate embeddings closer to your end users from a global network of NVIDIA GPUs.
Easily and affordably store assets, train LLMs, and build multicloud architectures with zero egress fees and limitless object storage.
Secure sensitive data from risks and misuse when working with generative AI APIs.
Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.
Cloudflare makes it easy to build and deploy AI applications from the exact same servers as every other service in the connectivity cloud — without sacrificing security or performance.
Define policies around appropriate AI usage, create filters to ensure data privacy, and reduce your vulnerabilities when using third-party tools with generative AI capabilities.
Run generative AI tasks — such as image and text generation, classification, and speech recognition — on Nvidia GPUs from over 100 global locations.
Prevent proprietary data leaks, safeguard private data from LLM training models, and ensure compliance with data regulations.
Use AI to strengthen your security posture by detecting malicious JavaScript content, identifying risks, automating threat intelligence, and more.
42able.ai needed a technology partner that could help them streamline the creation and deployment of their AI business development tools. Cloudflare offered superior performance compared to other cloud providers — thanks to our competitive pricing, local development features, and no cold boot times.
Now, 42able.ai can innovate rapidly while simultaneously improving security and performance for their AI products.
“Training and deploying AI models is challenging. Cloudflare's solutions are making it much easier than managing all the individual parts ourselves.”