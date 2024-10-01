Security and performance for web applications

Application services to secure and accelerate
web applications and APIs

Stop bad bots, protect applications and APIs from abuse, and thwart DDoS attacks, all powered by built-in threat intelligence gathered from the Cloudflare connectivity cloud, which blocks an average of ~165 billion threats per day.

Increase web application performance with infinitely scalable connectivity across over 330 global cities.

Talk to an expertJoin a live demo
BENEFITS

Superior security and connectivity, all over the world

Connected with all networks, enterprises, and clouds

Cloudflare's application services protect millions of web properties and serve tens of millions of HTTP requests per second on average. We seamlessly connect your apps and APIs hosted in public, private and hybrid clouds, and hosted on-premises.

Built-in application services platform intelligence

Cloudflare leverages data from various application and network sources to secure and accelerate web apps and APIs. Security, performance, compliance, and privacy functions are built in without disrupting connectivity.

Unified and simplified Interface

Simplify security and accelerate performance of your web apps hosted anywhere with Cloudflare's connectivity cloud. Consolidate with our easy to use and integrated console, deep, request-level analytics, and machine learning assisted policy — and improve security team efficiency by 29%.

Analyst Recognition
Cloudflare named 'Leader' in multiple Web Application and API Protect analyst reports
Cloudflare named a "Leader" in CDN services

How Cloudflare protects and accelerates web applications

Global connectivity
Superior performance
Threat intelligence

With our connectivity cloud, content is always a blink away for incredible experiences on any device, anywhere:

  • By integrating with networks around the world, Cloudflare helps customers deliver content and services to their users more efficiently than ever.

  • Organizations can build natively from the ground up with a composable and programmable architecture. Every application service runs from every data center.

  • Cloudflare operates within 50 milliseconds of 95% of the Internet-connected population, always serving content from the nearest location.

2024 API Security and Management Report

Get the report

Top use cases for application services

Slide 1 of 7
Stop losing users to poor experiences

Slow-loading websites cost retailers billions every year. Cloudflare ensures websites are fast and reliable.

Shield icon
Protect from DDoS attacks

Stay ahead of DDoS attackers, who continue creating new techniques and expanding their volume in their attempts to take websites offline and deny service to legitimate users.

Prevent malicious bot activity

Cloudflare Bot Management uses advanced machine learning to identify and block unwanted bots.

Discover and secure your APIs

APIs are more important than ever within application infrastructure. Gain a complete view of API usage and ensure APIs are not compromised or leaking data.

Accelerate web content

Cache static content, compress dynamic content, optimize images, and deliver video from the global Cloudflare network for the fastest possible load times.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Augment security with threat intelligence

Cloudflare enhances existing security measures with wide-ranging threat intelligence not available anywhere else. Identify and stop the latest attacks observed in the wild.

Ensure application availability

Prevent downtime by relying on the Cloudflare network. Ensure customers and users can always access the services and content they need.

Stop losing users to poor experiences

Slow-loading websites cost retailers billions every year. Cloudflare ensures websites are fast and reliable.

Shield icon
Protect from DDoS attacks

Stay ahead of DDoS attackers, who continue creating new techniques and expanding their volume in their attempts to take websites offline and deny service to legitimate users.

Prevent malicious bot activity

Cloudflare Bot Management uses advanced machine learning to identify and block unwanted bots.

Discover and secure your APIs

APIs are more important than ever within application infrastructure. Gain a complete view of API usage and ensure APIs are not compromised or leaking data.

Accelerate web content

Cache static content, compress dynamic content, optimize images, and deliver video from the global Cloudflare network for the fastest possible load times.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Augment security with threat intelligence

Cloudflare enhances existing security measures with wide-ranging threat intelligence not available anywhere else. Identify and stop the latest attacks observed in the wild.

Ensure application availability

Prevent downtime by relying on the Cloudflare network. Ensure customers and users can always access the services and content they need.

Stop losing users to poor experiences

Slow-loading websites cost retailers billions every year. Cloudflare ensures websites are fast and reliable.

Shield icon
Protect from DDoS attacks

Stay ahead of DDoS attackers, who continue creating new techniques and expanding their volume in their attempts to take websites offline and deny service to legitimate users.

Prevent malicious bot activity

Cloudflare Bot Management uses advanced machine learning to identify and block unwanted bots.

Discover and secure your APIs

APIs are more important than ever within application infrastructure. Gain a complete view of API usage and ensure APIs are not compromised or leaking data.

Accelerate web content

Cache static content, compress dynamic content, optimize images, and deliver video from the global Cloudflare network for the fastest possible load times.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Augment security with threat intelligence

Cloudflare enhances existing security measures with wide-ranging threat intelligence not available anywhere else. Identify and stop the latest attacks observed in the wild.

Ensure application availability

Prevent downtime by relying on the Cloudflare network. Ensure customers and users can always access the services and content they need.

Fashion retailer Pacsun uses Cloudflare to prevent
website outages and deter bots

Pacsun’s successes with a viral drop marketing strategy left the company with a serious dilemma. Their online sales events were as irresistible to automated bots and online profiteers as they were to genuine customers. Frequent attacks on their website and inventory during their drops left IT and security teams struggling to keep the site online.


Pacsun migrated to Cloudflare, moving more than 95% of their traffic to the Cloudflare global network, switching on the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF), secure DNS, and DDoS protection. From day one, they saw immediate benefits, accelerating their web properties, remaining online, and blocking bots like never before.


"Switching to Cloudflare, our system was 27% faster overnight. It improved our performance right off the bat — cache rates jumped immediately and things just started flowing... Cloudflare have been absolute champions at preventing potential problems, increasing our efficiency, and making our journey over the last year highly successful on every front."

Application security and performance products
Shield icon
DDoS Protection

Protect against DDoS attacks of any size and kind.

Web Application Firewall

Protect your business-critical web applications from attacks.

CDN

Ultra-fast static and dynamic content delivery.

Speed up and secure your web applications

Talk to an expertCompare plans

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark