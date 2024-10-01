Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 Download >

Cloudflare Bot Management

Stop bad bots without CAPTCHAs

Manage good and bad bots in real-time with speed and accuracy by harnessing data from the millions of Internet properties on Cloudflare.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE BOT MANAGEMENT
Stop bot attacks

Cloudflare blocks credential stuffing, content scraping, inventory hoarding, DDoS, and other malicious bot activity.

Target icon
Multiple detection methods

Cloudflare Bot Management uses machine learning, behavioral analysis, and fingerprinting to accurately classify bots.

Avoid CAPTCHAs

Cloudflare has developed innovative ways to challenge bots without frustrating real users with CAPTCHAs.

configuration
Simple deployment

No complex configuration or maintenance: Cloudflare Bot Management automatically recommends rules to manage bots out-of-the-box.

HOW IT WORKS

Automatically stop bad bots without interrupting legitimate users

Analytics granular visibility cache spot illustration

Cloudflare analyzes behavior and detects anomalies in network traffic based on how requests deviate from the baseline.

Cloudflare's machine learning trains on a curated subset of hundreds of billions of requests per day to create a reliable bot score for every request.

Analytics granular visibility cache spot illustration

Stop bots without degrading the experience for real users with CAPTCHAs

Watch the webinar

What our customers are saying

"The great thing about Cloudflare Bot Management solutions is I don't need to spend time fine-tuning. The machine learning algorithms just work because Cloudflare has such great data. Our lives are 1000 times easier while still ensuring our sites are both safe and fast for our customers."

Manager, Security Engineering — SoFi

Top Bot Management use cases

Cloudflare Bot Management stops bad bots while allowing good bots like search engine crawlers, with minimal latency and rich analytics and logs

Protect against malicious bots

Block bot activity that slows down application performance, scrapes data, steals sensitive content, or performs other attacks.

Ease of use orange
Private Access Tokens

Cloudflare uses an invisible, privacy-first way for users to prove they are real using Apple devices without CAPTCHAs or PII collection.

cloudflare ruleset engine icon
Custom bot management rules

Tune bot management rules to fit your specific needs by scoping them based on a variety of criteria.

See how global companies are using Bot Management to accelerate their applications

See case studies

Interested in bot management for your enterprise?

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark