Create a serverless relational database in seconds with D1. With a familiar SQL query language, point-in-time recovery, and cost-effective pricing, you are empowered to build the next big thing.
D1 is built on one of the most widely used SQL query engines in the world, enabling you to use familiar drivers and ORMs.
Our natively serverless architecture enables developers to scale databases, increasing the pace of innovation.
With always-on Time Travel, easily roll your database back to any specific minute in the last 30 days.
D1 bills on queries you issue and any storage above your plan’s limits. You are not billed for hours or capacity units.
D1 is built on SQLite, has built-in JSON parsing and querying functions with support for full-text search triggers.
Databases are a key part of building full-stack applications. Build infinitely scalable composable databases with D1.
Combine D1 and Workers for globally distributed apps and use Hyperdrive to query databases in legacy clouds.
With support for up to 10 GB databases and 50,000 databases per account, unlock the ability to build production-scale applications.