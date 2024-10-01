Cloudflare empowers banks to deliver seamless, secure digital experiences while meeting data sovereignty, regulatory, and resiliency requirements—enabling innovation and operational efficiency.
Cloudflare provides robust protection against evolving threats, including web, API, and network vulnerabilities, with state-of-the-art encryption, as well as, AI-driven threat detection and response capabilities.
Fuel digital modernization by enabling secure development of cloud applications, incorporating advanced AI and machine learning for enhanced customer experiences.
Ensure high-priority network resiliency and performance with global reach, while meeting data sovereignty requirements, for a better customer experience.
Address global regulatory needs, including PCI, GDPR, DORA and NIS2, to maintain compliance while protecting sensitive data and ensuring operational efficiency.
Banks face an evolving threat landscape and stricter regulatory demands. Advanced threat intelligence and real-time insights help banks proactively protect digital assets. We have unmatched visibility by serving and analyzing 20% of global web traffic. This allows us to block hundreds of billions of threats daily and secure your environments. Additionally we help you protect the most common breach vectors by stopping ransomware, phishing, and shadow IT with our zero trust security as well as web application or supply chain attacks with state-of-art-encryption, DDoS and client-side protection.
Accelerate the digital future and innovation with modern app development in the cloud. Securely integrate AI, machine learning, and big data analytics into their operations, driving personalized services and streamlined processes. Modernize core systems and launch new financial products such as digital wallets, enhancing customer engagement across all touchpoints.
Ensure your operations stay resilient and high-performing with 280 Tbps of network capacity and low-latency connections (~50ms of 95% of Internet users). Deliver global redundancy with our anycast network routing that allows multiple servers to run all our services while sharing the same IP address and routing requests to the closest one. Support dual-vendor requirements with our multi-vendor active/ standby for L3 network traffic protection. This network strength guarantees consistent, reliable service—even during traffic spikes—so your customers can enjoy uninterrupted experiences.
Comply with critical regulations such as PCI DSS 4.0, GDPR, DORA and NIS2. A zero trust security approach ensures continuous identity verification and strict access controls, while application security, robust encryption and data masking protect sensitive information. We help you stay audit-ready, minimize risk and ensure smooth regulatory adherence.
Increase customer retention due to app performance by up to 49%1
Reduce policy and compliance risk by up to 50%2
Speed DDoS attack response time by up to 75%3
We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Forrester Research, Inc evaluated the most significant vendors in the Edge Development Platform market based on 33-categories including developer experience, security, and pricing flexibility & transparency.
Cloudflare has been recognized as Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for CDN report. The GigaOm Radar report evaluated nineteen vendor solutions across a series of concentric rings, with those set closer to the center judged to be of higher overall value.
Facing a constant threat from cyber attacks, SoFi’s security team started looking for a Web Application Firewall (WAF) in 2018. They wanted an easy-to-use solution that not only blocked nefarious traffic but also became intelligent over time as new threats emerged.
Using Cloudflare WAF, SoFi’s engineers took almost no time to build and deploy granular rule sets and were able to reduce malicious traffic by over 60%, with a significantly low false-positive rate.
“What surprised us the most was that Cloudflare WAF was so easy and intuitive to use. It took our engineers almost no time to get up to speed. The issues that took days to get resolved with other cloud providers only take a few hours with Cloudflare. We’ve now expanded our usage of Cloudflare’s suite of products. Integrating with any Cloudflare solution has been just so smooth and painless.”
