Banks face an evolving threat landscape and stricter regulatory demands. Advanced threat intelligence and real-time insights help banks proactively protect digital assets. We have unmatched visibility by serving and analyzing 20% of global web traffic. This allows us to block hundreds of billions of threats daily and secure your environments. Additionally we help you protect the most common breach vectors by stopping ransomware, phishing, and shadow IT with our zero trust security as well as web application or supply chain attacks with state-of-art-encryption, DDoS and client-side protection.