Confidently scale AI security

Secure AI interactions by controlling data and managing risk across your AI lifecycle.

Cloudflare AI Security Suite offers a unified platform for securing workforce AI tools and public-facing applications. Discover shadow AI, protect models from abuse, secure agent access, and prevent data exposure in prompts — so your enterprise can innovate safely and efficiently, with easier visibility and stronger control.

Benefits

Unified security for the entire AI lifecycle

Security shield protection checkmark - Icon
Defend AI from external threats

Protect your AI apps and APIs from prompt injection and data leaks in real-time.

Multiple Users - Orange
Secure workforce AI use

Enforce a zero trust architecture for all AI interactions, including workforce usage and machine-to-machine communication.

Cloudflare DLP - Icon
Protect data in AI prompts

Safeguard sensitive data flowing through AI models with data loss prevention (DLP) and AI-powered prompt protection.

Workers platform - Tile
Enable secure AI innovation

Empower developers to secure AI apps with integrated observability, rate limiting, and inline AI guardrails.

How Cloudflare accelerates and secures agentic and GenAI adoption

Protect AI-powered apps
Secure workforce AI use
Protect agentic AI access
Build AI securely

Why Cloudflare

The Cloudflare difference

Implement the right guardrails to adopt AI with confidence and ensure that your security speeds up innovation — instead of hindering it.

Continuous protection - Tile
Unified AI ecosystem protection

Complex security stacks increase risk. Use one platform to protect data and ensure compliance across the entire AI lifecycle.

icon - internet globe
Future-proof global architecture

Prevent tomorrow’s challenges today with a post-quantum safe network that scales for any traffic volumes, constantly adapts to new threats, and is programmable for new use cases.

Innovation intelligence - Icon
AI-powered security

Our AI-powered defenses inspect prompts and responses for real-time threat detection.

Performance acceleration rocket
Proven AI leadership

Innovate with confidence on a platform trusted by 80% of the top 50 GenAI companies.

Applied Systems uses Cloudflare to secure emerging AI tools and protect data

Argo - Testimonial - Content - Image
Applied logo - 200px - Left aligned

Applied Systems uses the Cloudflare AI Security Suite to prevent employees from copying and pasting sensitive data into ChatGPT. This enables employees to experiment with the tool without the risk of data loss.

Top use cases

Machine learning AI - Icon
Safeguard AI-powered apps

Secure your public-facing AI applications against misuse and protect model integrity.

Learn more
Icon squared - Eyeball
Discover shadow IT and AI

Manage access and usage of SaaS apps and AI tools with better visibility and control.

Learn more
Cloudflare DLP - Icon
Protect your sensitive data in GenAI prompts

Stop sensitive data exposure with AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP) detections for PII, source code, and more.

Learn more
Cloudflare CASB - Icon
Manage posture of AI apps

Scan for misconfigurations with our cloud access security broker (CASB) for ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini.

Learn more
Icon squared - Cloudflare-access
Secure access to agentic and Gen AI

Provide granular, least privilege access to internal applications, infrastructure, and AI agents.

Learn more
Icon squared - Cloudflare-gateway
Manage and scale AI workloads

Manage and scale AI workloads with an AIOps platform.

Learn more

Resources

Ebook thumbnail - version 1

eBook

Modernizing security for the AI era

AI adoption requires organizations to modernize security measures around three pillars: securing the workforce as they consume AI; protecting AI-enabled apps; and defending with AI. Get the playbook.

Read ebook
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

Infographic

Accelerate AI adoption with security by design

See the top security risks of the AI era, from shadow AI to data leaks, and learn how to protect your entire AI lifecycle on a single, unified platform.

View infographic
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

Solution brief

Cloudflare AI Security Suite

Explore essential use cases for reducing your AI risk and see how Cloudflare enables you to adopt AI with confidence.

Read solution brief
Argo Smart Routing - Resource 4 - Report

Article

OWASP Top 10 risks for LLMs

Discover the top 10 security vulnerabilities of large language models, and learn strategies to protect your AI applications from these emerging threats.

Read article

Secure AI FAQs

