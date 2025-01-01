Confidently scale AI security
Secure AI interactions by controlling data and managing risk across your AI lifecycle.
Cloudflare AI Security Suite offers a unified platform for securing workforce AI tools and public-facing applications. Discover shadow AI, protect models from abuse, secure agent access, and prevent data exposure in prompts — so your enterprise can innovate safely and efficiently, with easier visibility and stronger control.
Benefits
Unified security for the entire AI lifecycle
Defend AI from external threats
Protect your AI apps and APIs from prompt injection and data leaks in real-time.
Secure workforce AI use
Enforce a zero trust architecture for all AI interactions, including workforce usage and machine-to-machine communication.
Protect data in AI prompts
Safeguard sensitive data flowing through AI models with data loss prevention (DLP) and AI-powered prompt protection.
Enable secure AI innovation
Empower developers to secure AI apps with integrated observability, rate limiting, and inline AI guardrails.
How Cloudflare accelerates and secures agentic and GenAI adoption
Protect AI-powered apps
Secure workforce AI use
Protect agentic AI access
Build AI securely
Ready to discuss your AI security needs?
Why Cloudflare
The Cloudflare difference
Implement the right guardrails to adopt AI with confidence and ensure that your security speeds up innovation — instead of hindering it.
Unified AI ecosystem protection
Complex security stacks increase risk. Use one platform to protect data and ensure compliance across the entire AI lifecycle.
Future-proof global architecture
Prevent tomorrow’s challenges today with a post-quantum safe network that scales for any traffic volumes, constantly adapts to new threats, and is programmable for new use cases.
AI-powered security
Our AI-powered defenses inspect prompts and responses for real-time threat detection.
Proven AI leadership
Innovate with confidence on a platform trusted by 80% of the top 50 GenAI companies.
Applied Systems uses Cloudflare to secure emerging AI tools and protect data
Applied Systems uses the Cloudflare AI Security Suite to prevent employees from copying and pasting sensitive data into ChatGPT. This enables employees to experiment with the tool without the risk of data loss.
Top use cases
Safeguard AI-powered apps
Secure your public-facing AI applications against misuse and protect model integrity.
Discover shadow IT and AI
Manage access and usage of SaaS apps and AI tools with better visibility and control.
Protect your sensitive data in GenAI prompts
Stop sensitive data exposure with AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP) detections for PII, source code, and more.
Manage posture of AI apps
Scan for misconfigurations with our cloud access security broker (CASB) for ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini.
Secure access to agentic and Gen AI
Provide granular, least privilege access to internal applications, infrastructure, and AI agents.
Resources
eBook
Modernizing security for the AI era
AI adoption requires organizations to modernize security measures around three pillars: securing the workforce as they consume AI; protecting AI-enabled apps; and defending with AI. Get the playbook.
Infographic
Accelerate AI adoption with security by design
See the top security risks of the AI era, from shadow AI to data leaks, and learn how to protect your entire AI lifecycle on a single, unified platform.
Solution brief
Cloudflare AI Security Suite
Explore essential use cases for reducing your AI risk and see how Cloudflare enables you to adopt AI with confidence.
Article
OWASP Top 10 risks for LLMs
Discover the top 10 security vulnerabilities of large language models, and learn strategies to protect your AI applications from these emerging threats.
Secure AI FAQs
What are the top risks of AI security?
How does Cloudflare secure AI?
What is “secure by design”?
What is AI security posture management (AI-SPM)?
What are the benefits of using Cloudflare for AI security?
Can you provide an example of how Cloudflare AI Security Suite works in a real-world scenario?
Get started with the connectivity cloud
Get started for free
Get easy, instant access to Cloudflare security, and performance services.
Talk to an expert
Have questions or want to get a demo? Get in touch with one of our experts.