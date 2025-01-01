The Cloudflare Trust Hub

Policies, technologies, and certifications that help us earn customer trust
Zero Trust Integrations

Trust is the foundation of Cloudflare’s business. We earn our users’ trust by respecting the sanctity of personal data transiting our network, and by being transparent about how we handle and secure that data.

Read on to explore the policies, technologies, and third-party certifications that make this trust possible.

Zero Trust Integrations

Privacy & data protection

Cloudflare builds data privacy into everything we do. Learn about our privacy policy, our data localization products, and our approach to regulations like the GDPR.

Learn More

Responsible AI

Native function calling in Workers AI easier, smarter, faster - illustration

Cloudflare develops and deploys AI technologies ethically, transparently, and responsibly to benefit society. Explore our Responsible AI principles and our AI products and practices.

Learn more
Native function calling in Workers AI easier, smarter, faster - illustration

Certifications and compliance resources

analytics-privacy-hero

Cloudflare protects our customers and their users by complying with a wide range of important security certifications. Explore our posture around ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27701:2019, PCI DSS 3.2.1, SOC 2 Type II, and others.

Learn More
analytics-privacy-hero

Trust-focused technologies

Magic transit hero illustration

Cloudflare gives you the tools to keep data secure and private. Learn how our network supports end-to-end encryption, identity and access management, data localization, and more.

Learn More
Magic transit hero illustration

Trust & safety

Registar domain protection spot illustration

Transparency is key to earning our customers’ trust. Learn about how we respond to law enforcement requests for user data and reports of abuse on our network.

Learn More
Registar domain protection spot illustration

Building privacy into the Internet

Read blog

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

View case studies
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
IBM logo
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Shopify logo
Logo lending tree trusted by gray
LabCorp logo
NCR logo
Thomson Reuters logo
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark