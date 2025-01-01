Trust & Safety

Processes and policies help us foster transparency.
Transparency is an essential part of earning and maintaining the trust of our customers. Learn about our response to requests from law enforcement, and our approach to abuse.

Transparency report

Read about requests we have received to disclose information about our customers and to restrict access to content on websites using our services, and about our policies for responding to such requests.

Abuse policy

Explore our policies for addressing abuse reports related to our different types of services.

Law enforcement

Learn about how Cloudflare responds to requests for customer information from law enforcement, government entities, and third party civil litigants.

