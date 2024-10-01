Argo Smart Routing

Network congestion on the Internet can lead to slow load times. Argo Smart Routing detects and routes around real-time network congestion for 30% (on average) faster web app performance.

BENEFITS OF ARGO SMART ROUTING
Faster loading times

Deliver web traffic over the quickest network paths available for noticeably faster app performance and an improved user experience.

Increased reliability

Route around congestion and use the most reliable paths to increase uptime.

Reduced costs

Minimize content requests to the origin server, reducing latency, server load, and bandwidth usage.

Integrated security

Encrypt end-to-end traffic across the Cloudflare network, protecting web traffic from attackers.

HOW IT WORKS

Make web apps faster with intelligent, real-time routing

The Cloudflare network routes an average of 60 million HTTP requests per second, providing a unique view of traffic flow on the Internet.

Argo Smart Routing uses this information to detect the fastest network paths, then intelligently routes customer web traffic on those paths.

What our customers are saying

"We're in a constant search for ways to improve our product experience at Discord… Argo allowed us to cut our load times by an average of 33 milliseconds with no development effort by our team."

CTO Discord — Stanislav Vishnevskiy

Top Argo Smart Routing use cases
Top Argo Smart Routing use cases

Argo Smart Routing helps you speed up your web apps, minimize latency for all content, and reduce cache-miss rates

Improve web app performance

Smart routing decisions informed by real-time network conditions ensure content reaches end users as quickly as possible

Reduce origin server load

Argo offers tiered caching in order to increase cache hit rates, lowering infrastructure costs

