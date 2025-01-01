Email Security

High-efficacy, AI-powered protection that catches what others miss.

Effortlessly block and isolate phishing threats, including email-borne malware, business email compromise (BEC), and multi-channel (link-based) attacks — before they reach your users

Assess your phishing riskGet the product brief
Email Security Hero - Image
BENEFITS OF EMAIL SECURITY
Phishing - Icon
99.99% Phishing detection accuracy

Block sophisticated phishing threats, including BEC, multi-channel (such as email, messaging apps, and collaboration tools), and evasive link-based attacks, with industry-leading accuracy powered by AI.

Shield with arrow icon
Protection that goes beyond email

Protect against targeted phishing attacks that use a combination of email and other collaboration apps (such as social media, Slack, Teams, SMS, etc.) to exploit users and gain unauthorized access.

Ease of use orange
Flexible deployment options

Deploy inline, via API, or both—combining pre-delivery email processing, real-time link analysis, and post-delivery retractions for complete protection.

How it works

AI-powered detection

Identify and remediate phishing gaps

We combine AI, global threat intelligence, and expert-driven rules to detect sophisticated phishing threats like BEC. Each email is analyzed across hundreds of attributes—from sender reputation and message sentiment to conversation context. Our patented email detection fingerprint (EDF) uncovers hidden patterns across phishing campaigns. A unified detection engine merges ML scores with real-time threat signals to stop malicious emails instantly. Continuous rescans and feedback loops, supported by our AI audit models and ex-NSA and CIA security analysts, drive constant improvements in accuracy.

Identify and remediate phishing gaps

Using M365? Find out what phishing threats your current filters missed — run a free phishing retro scan.

Start scan now

Cloudflare named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2023

Email security resources - Cloud Email Security - illustration

Cloudflare received the highest score in Strategy. We believe this recognition highlights our rapid pace of innovation and groundbreaking approach to protecting users across all channels.

Email security resources - Cloud Email Security - illustration

What our customers are saying

"Since we implemented Cloudflare we have seen a 50% reduction in the number of malicious or suspicious emails our users receive every day. That frees up multiple hours we can reinvest into other goals."

Director of Cyber Security — Werner Enterprises

Top Email Security use cases

Stop phishing threats others miss with AI-driven protection that blocks even evasive and emerging attacks.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Stop BEC attacks

Detect deceptive attacks that impersonate employees and vendors with the aim of stealing data and extracting fraudulent payments.

Shield icon
Block and isolate multi-channel attacks

Insulate employees from malicious links, QR codes, and delayed phishing attacks that that activate after initial delivery—across email, messaging, and collaboration apps.

Prevent ransomware and malware

Defend against dangerous attachments and links that attempt to deploy malicious software on end-user devices.

Helping organizations worldwide secure their workforces against phishing

See case studies

Get Cloudflare Email Security for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark