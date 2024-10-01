Cloudflare for Campaigns

Secure your candidate's election website — and your team.
CF for Campaigns Hero - General

Voters routinely turn to the Internet to learn more about and connect with political candidates around the world. Protecting your campaign’s website from hostile attacks and ensuring it stays accessible 24/7 is as challenging as it is essential.

Cloudflare offers a suite of products tailor-made to assist campaigns in protecting, accelerating, and ensuring the reliability of their websites — with additional solutions designed to keep internal teams and data secure.

Give your candidate the foundation they need

The Cloudflare product suite encompasses a comprehensive solution for safeguarding your candidate's website and your team's most important data.

Leverage the collective intelligence of the Cloudflare global network of millions of Internet properties — automatically deploying countermeasures to thwart the latest Internet threats as they emerge.

Cloudflare for federal campaigns

Be prepared for the next election
Illustration of a shield, stars and stripes, and a ballot box

Qualified federal campaigns are eligible to receive a package of products free of charge, proudly provided by Cloudflare in partnership with the nonprofit Defending Digital Campaigns.

Solutions tailor-made for your campaign

Protect your website against hostile attacks, leverage load balancing, and secure your team's vital internal data with Cloudflare — all from the same intuitive dashboard.

Available solutions include:

Download our security and performance guide

Sidestep common risks for campaign sites
CF for Campaigns Security Guide Cover IMG

Your campaign website is a critical communications tool. Learn security and performance strategies for:

  • Keeping your site online during attacks
  • Protecting donor and supporter data
  • Maintaining smooth performance during traffic spikes
Solutions for every campaign

Rely on Cloudflare for Campaigns to meet the needs of your campaign, including securing your candidate's web presence and safeguarding your internal network and data:
  • Protect your website from hostile actors with our web application firewall, DDoS mitigation, and custom blocking rules
  • Improve site speed and reliability by leveraging the Cloudflare global network, spanning 330 cities in over 120 countries
  • Monitor all traffic passing through your network and secure internal applications with Cloudflare Zero Trust
Talk to a Cloudflare representative today to learn more.

Get started

