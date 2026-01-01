Simplify SASE and workspace security
Connect and protect your people, apps, networks, and AI agents with our unified, cloud-native platform
Too many SASE adoption journeys are held back by disjointed ‘platforms’ saddled with tech debt. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud is the modern answer — a composable platform that adapts to any use case to simplify securing your workspace and modernizing your network.
BENEFITS
Improve IT efficiency and user experience while reducing cyber risk
Efficient IT and network operations
Fast-track your SASE implementation. Cloudflare connects and secures end-to-end using one network and control plane with security built-in — and improves IT team efficiency by 13%.
Reliable user experiences
Ensure fast, reliable connectivity with consistent protection from anywhere. Deliver workspace security for your business using the same critical infrastructure that protects ~20% of the web.
Reduced risk and cyber costs
Enable least privilege access and protect your data with zero trust security policies and quantum-safe connectivity. Cloudflare improves security team efficiency by 29%.
ANALYST RECOGNITION
What top analysts say
Scored 2nd highest in ‘Strategy’ category in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025
Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, and Security Solutions, 2025 Q2
How Cloudflare delivers SASE
Workspace security
Network-as-a-service
Network architecture
On-ramps & connectors
The Buyer’s guide to SASE use cases
Secure workforce use of generative and agentic AI
Top use cases
Discover shadow IT and AI
Manage access and usage of SaaS apps and AI tools with better visibility and control.
Secure workforce use of GenAI
Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with visibility and usage controls
Replace your VPN
Reduce reliance on complicated, overburdened VPNs with a more modern, scalable approach for remote access.
Stop targeted phishing threats
Secure email and other collaboration apps against BEC, malware, malicious links, and AI-enabled attacks.
Secure third-party access
Provide a first-class experience for third-party collaborators with fast, safe access to applications and infrastructure.
Secure web traffic for remote workers
Enforce malware protection with exceptional speed and consistency around the world.
Cloudflare helps Conrad Electronic deliver zero trust and cut networking costs
“Everything is easier with Cloudflare. All internal and external resources that have an account with our identity provider can quickly connect to specific systems using a single sign-on. Not having to maintain 1,000 VPN profiles improves our security and saves us time and money.”
SASE and workspace security case studies
PRODUCTS
Consolidate security and modernize your network
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)
Enforce granular access controls for internal resources.
Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)
Protect against Internet and data threats — no performance drop.
Resources
EBOOK
The CISO’s guide to SASE adoption
Modernize branch office security with approachable initial steps like location-based DNS filtering.
Blog
Post-quantum cryptography in Cloudflare’s platform
Learn about the post-quantum protections provided for zero trust access and web filtering use cases.
Documentation
Evolve to SASE with Cloudflare’s reference architecture
