Too many SASE adoption journeys are held back by disjointed ‘platforms’ saddled with tech debt. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud is the modern answer — a composable platform that adapts to any use case to simplify securing your workspace and modernizing your network.
 
 

Cloudflare’s SASE Platform

 

Secure workforce AI usage

Implement AI usage controls and AI security posture management (AI-SPM) to mitigate risk and protect data.

BENEFITS

Improve IT efficiency and user experience while reducing cyber risk

Efficient IT and network operations

Fast-track your SASE implementation. Cloudflare connects and secures end-to-end using one network and control plane with security built-in — and improves IT team efficiency by 13%.

Reliable user experiences

Ensure fast, reliable connectivity with consistent protection from anywhere. Deliver workspace security for your business using the same critical infrastructure that protects ~20% of the web.

Reduced risk and cyber costs

Enable least privilege access and protect your data with zero trust security policies and quantum-safe connectivity. Cloudflare improves security team efficiency by 29%.

ANALYST RECOGNITION

What top analysts say

Cloudflare named a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms
Scored 2nd highest in ‘Strategy’ category in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025
Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, and Security Solutions, 2025 Q2
How Cloudflare delivers SASE

The Buyer’s guide to SASE use cases

Secure workforce use of generative and agentic AI

Top use cases

Eyeball Tile - Icon
Discover shadow IT and AI

Manage access and usage of SaaS apps and AI tools with better visibility and control.

Security shield protection checkmark - Icon
Secure workforce use of GenAI

Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with visibility and usage controls

Replace your VPN

Reduce reliance on complicated, overburdened VPNs with a more modern, scalable approach for remote access.

Stop targeted phishing threats

Secure email and other collaboration apps against BEC, malware, malicious links, and AI-enabled attacks.

Secure third-party access

Provide a first-class experience for third-party collaborators with fast, safe access to applications and infrastructure.

Secure web traffic for remote workers

Enforce malware protection with exceptional speed and consistency around the world.

Cloudflare helps Conrad Electronic deliver zero trust and cut networking costs

Conrad Electronic - logo light

“Everything is easier with Cloudflare. All internal and external resources that have an account with our identity provider can quickly connect to specific systems using a single sign-on. Not having to maintain 1,000 VPN profiles improves our security and saves us time and money.”

SASE and workspace security case studies

PRODUCTS

Consolidate security and modernize your network

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Enforce granular access controls for internal resources.

Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

Secure and inspect corporate Internet traffic to mitigate risk.

Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)

Protect against Internet and data threats — no performance drop.

Resources

The CISO’s guide to SASE adoption

EBOOK

The CISO’s guide to SASE adoption

Modernize branch office security with approachable initial steps like location-based DNS filtering.

Blog

Post-quantum cryptography in Cloudflare’s platform

Learn about the post-quantum protections provided for zero trust access and web filtering use cases.

Documentation

Documentation

Evolve to SASE with Cloudflare’s reference architecture
