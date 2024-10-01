Instead of building and operating infrastructure, use the Cloudflare network to expand coverage for your business operations around the world.
Connect users, offices, and cloud infrastructure, with peerless performance and reliability.
Use Cloudflare to connect and secure inbound traffic, outbound traffic, and east-west traffic across the cloud and your organization.
Manage networking and security from a single pane of glass. According to a Forrester study, Cloudflare improved security team efficiency by 29% over three years.
According to Forrester, 'Cloudflare protects against DDoS from the edge,and fast,' and that 'customer references view Cloudflare's edge network as a compelling way to protect and deliver applications.'
Cloudflare's DDoS protection solutions help organizations protect their applications,website, and networks - without sacrificing performance. Our unmetered autonomous DDoS mitigation combined with 296 Tbps Tbps of network edge capacity can absord and deflect even the largest volumetric attacks.
Modernize your network by augmenting or replacing your MPLS circuits or SD-WAN with Cloudflare. Connect using anycast IPsec or GRE tunnels, or use direct physical/virtual connections with Cloudflare Network Interconnect.
Connect users to Internet, cloud, and on-premises resources
Connect offices and data centers over hybrid infrastructure
Use Cloudflare’s global network to expand capacity and coverage as your business grows
Applied has increasingly prioritized digital transformation initiatives to help it serve larger, more demanding enterprise customers. When Chief Information Security Officer Tanner Randolph started in 2021, this meant re-evaluating Applied’s technology architecture, seeking opportunities to become more agile, more efficient, and more secure.
Starting in 2022, Applied Systems began consolidating large swaths of security and networking functionalities on Cloudflare.
Connect and secure your branch offices, headquarters, data centers, cloud VPCs and SD-WANs using the Cloudflare network.
Protect your networks, data centers and multi-cloud infrastructure from DDoS attacks.
Enforce consistent network security policies across your entire WAN, without backhauling traffic or creating choke points.