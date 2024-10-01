Access verifies context (like identity and device posture) to secure access across your entire environment — no VPN required.
Make on-premises applications as easy to use as SaaS apps. ZTNA reduces remote access support tickets by 80% compared to a VPN.
Simplify the setup and operation of ZTNA with robust software connectors and unified Zero Trust policies.
Shrink your attack surface by enforcing context-based, least-privilege access policies for every resource.
Shield critical applications and high-risk user groups first — then expand cloud-native ZTNA to protect your entire business.
Cloudflare Access verifies and secures employee and third-party access across all of your self-hosted, SaaS, and non-web applications, helping mitigate risk and ensure a smooth user experience.
It checks granular context like identity and device posture for every request to provide fast, reliable access across your business.
We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.
“Cloudflare Access was a game-changer for Bitso. It made Zero Trust much easier. We now manage access to internal resources more efficiently, ensuring the right people have the right level of access to the right resources, regardless of their location, device or network.”
Cybersecurity Lead, Bitso
Offload critical applications for better security and an improved user experience.
Authenticate third-party users (like contractors) with clientless options, social identity providers, and more.
Ensure privileged technical users can access critical infrastructure — without performance trade-offs.