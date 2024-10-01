Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SV-SASE. Announcement >

Cloudflare Access Fast, reliable Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Access verifies context (like identity and device posture) to secure access across your entire environment — no VPN required.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE ACCESS Improve team productivity Make on-premises applications as easy to use as SaaS apps. ZTNA reduces remote access support tickets by 80% compared to a VPN. Simplify management Simplify the setup and operation of ZTNA with robust software connectors and unified Zero Trust policies. Eliminate lateral movement Shrink your attack surface by enforcing context-based, least-privilege access policies for every resource. Scale Zero Trust effortlessly Shield critical applications and high-risk user groups first — then expand cloud-native ZTNA to protect your entire business.

How it works Manage user access across your entire environment Cloudflare Access verifies and secures employee and third-party access across all of your self-hosted, SaaS, and non-web applications, helping mitigate risk and ensure a smooth user experience. It checks granular context like identity and device posture for every request to provide fast, reliable access across your business. Learn more in our ZTNA product overview

ANALYST RECOGNITION Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization. Read the report Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024 Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud. Read the report Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for SASE Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation. Read the report

What our customers are saying “Cloudflare Access was a game-changer for Bitso. It made Zero Trust much easier. We now manage access to internal resources more efficiently, ensuring the right people have the right level of access to the right resources, regardless of their location, device or network.” Cybersecurity Lead, Bitso

TOP ACCESS USE CASES Cloudflare Access provides simple, secure user access to your internal resources — without a VPN Augment / replace your VPN Offload critical applications for better security and an improved user experience. Manage third-party access Authenticate third-party users (like contractors) with clientless options, social identity providers, and more. Empower developers Ensure privileged technical users can access critical infrastructure — without performance trade-offs.

