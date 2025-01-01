Cloudflare CASB

A modern, SASE-native cloud access security broker (CASB)

Our CASB provides comprehensive visibility and control over your SaaS applications, so you can easily eliminate the risk of compromise, prevent data loss, and avoid compliance violations.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE CASB
Comprehensive visibility and control

Use our API integrations to continuously scan SaaS applications for misconfigurations, exposed files, and suspicious activity — and remediate risks as they arise.

cloudflare ruleset engine icon
Regulate access control

Apply identity-aware, context-driven Zero Trust policies to control how and where users access your applications.

Granular data protection

Apply consistent, granular DLP controls across cloud applications to block accidental or risky data sharing.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Simplified compliance

Ensure better visibility across your application portfolio to minimize data loss and meet compliance requirements — including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more.

HOW IT WORKS

Simplify the way you protect your SaaS applications

Cloudflare’s multimode CASB helps deliver unified cloud security for SaaS applications. To secure data at rest, simple API integrations continuously scan your applications for vulnerabilities and potential risks.

Our Zero Trust access (ZTNA), gateway (SWG), and browser isolation (RBI) controls are seamlessly deployed as an inline CASB — no additional configurations needed.

Learn how CASB works within Cloudflare’s SASE platform

See reference architecture
ANALYST RECOGNITION
Gartner logo
Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Forrester logo
Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024

Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.

KuppingerCole Analysts logo
Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for SASE

Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.

What our customers are saying

“Today, Cloudflare helps prevent our users from sharing sensitive data and code with tools like ChatGPT and Bard, enabling us to take advantage of AI safely. Going forward, we are excited for Cloudflare’s continued innovations to protect data, and in particular, their vision and roadmap for services like DLP and CASB.”

CISO — Applied Systems

Top CASB use cases

Block shadow IT, control access to SaaS applications, and prevent risky sharing that may result in data loss or non-compliance.

Discover shadow APIs
Stop shadow IT

Cloudflare logs every connection and request to reveal unsanctioned SaaS applications and what actions users are taking within them. Easily build policies to block or allow access to such apps.

Cloudflare One SASE Solution
Control application access

Identify which SaaS, web, and private applications users are accessing — then apply data controls and identity/device-driven policies to shrink your attack surface.

Safeguard valuable IP and developer code

Prevent users from sharing sensitive data in SaaS apps, and easily detect and remediate misconfigurations that risk data exposure and code leaks.

Helping organizations worldwide progress toward Zero Trust

See case studies

Get Cloudflare CASB for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark