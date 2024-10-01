Cloudflare WAF

Block the latest attacks with our industry-leading web application firewall (WAF)
Cloudflare WAF

The Cloudflare WAF uses threat intelligence and machine learning powered by platform intelligence from the Cloudflare connectivity cloud to stop the newest threats, including zero-days.

Cloudflare WAF
BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE WAF
Orange icon of a globe
Global threat intelligence

The Cloudflare global network processes 81 million HTTP requests per second at peak, providing unparalleled protection against the latest attacks, including zero-day exploits.

DDoS ransomware icon
Machine learning-based detection

The Cloudflare WAF uses machine learning to automatically block emerging threats in real time.

Lightning bolt icon
Fast deployment and easy management

Customers can set up the WAF with just a few clicks, and our WAF integrates with the rest of our application security for full coverage. No training or professional services needed.

cloudflare ruleset engine icon
Managed and custom rulesets

On top of OWASP rules, Cloudflare managed rules offer fast zero-day protection, and custom rulesets enable organizations to tailor their WAF to implement organization-specific policies.

HOW IT WORKS

The Cloudflare WAF runs on the Cloudflare global network and sits in front of web applications to stop a wide range of real-time attacks using powerful rulesets, advanced rate limiting, exposed credential checks, uploaded content scanning, and other security measures.

The WAF integrates with our analyst-recognized, industry-leading application security portfolio for comprehensive protection.

Learn how Cloudflare uses machine learning to detect zero day before zero day.

Watch the webinar
ANALYST RECOGNITION

Cloudflare Named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022

Cloudflare has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. Cloudflare received the highest score of all assessed vendors in the strategy category.

Read the report

What our customers are saying

"With the Cloudflare platform, we're getting very high-powered, very technical [application security] detection and protections that take little to no effort to deploy — that's especially important for our organizations that already struggle with limited resources."

Deputy Director and Interim State CISO — State of Arizona

Top WAF use cases

The Cloudflare WAF helps you block attacks on your application such as OWASP Top 10 threats, account takeover attempts, malware file uploads, and many more.

Prevent financial and identity theft icon
Block common attacks like SQL injection and cross-site scripting

Cloudflare uses core OWASP Top 10 rules to block the most widespread layer 7 attacks.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Stop credential stuffing attacks

Our WAF prevents account takeover by detecting and blocking the use of stolen or exposed user login credentials.

Detect malware in uploaded files

WAF content scanning protects your web servers and enterprise network from malware by scanning files as they are uploaded to your application.

Helping enterprises all over the world protect their applications

See case studies

Get Cloudflare WAF for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark