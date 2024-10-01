Cloudflare named in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SSE for 2nd year. Announcement >

Cloudflare Magic Firewall

Cloud-native network firewall for your enterprise WAN
Magic Firewall Illustration

Magic Firewall is a firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) offering for on-premises networks and WANs. No more bottlenecks: instead of backhauling traffic through firewall appliances, filter layer 3 and 4 traffic with the Cloudflare network, which has locations in over 330 cities throughout the world.

Magic Firewall Illustration
BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE MAGIC FIREWALL
Secure entire WAN

Enforce network security policies across your entire WAN, including headquarters, branch offices, and virtual private clouds.

No appliances to manage

With Magic Firewall delivered from the Cloudflare global network, your security scales with your business needs. No artificial choke points or downtime for appliance upgrades.

cloudflare ruleset engine icon
Deploy rules instantly

Fine-grained filtering rules deploy globally in seconds. Manage rules from a single dashboard.

HOW IT WORKS

Apply filtering policies on the Cloudflare global network

Magic Firewall - How it works

Magic Firewall runs everywhere in Cloudflare’s global network, letting you inspect layer 3/4 traffic no matter where your branch offices are located.

It also runs in-line with Cloudflare One, our comprehensive cloud-based WAN-as-a-Service solution for replacing a patchwork of legacy hardware appliances for networking and security.

Magic Firewall - How it works

Learn how to develop a strategy for your network modernization

Get the whitepaper

What our customers are saying

“The Cloudflare implementation engineers helped us complete a huge piece of work in a very complex environment. Overnight we expanded our Cloudflare protection from our web applications to our entire network. It was an A+ experience.”

Technology Project Manager, Melbourne Airport — George Panagiotidis

TOP USE CASES

Top Magic Firewall use cases

Magic Firewall allows organizations to stop malicious attacks without relying on outdated hardware.

Prevent financial and identity theft icon
Retire legacy firewall appliances

Magic Firewall is deployed from the cloud, blocking attacks with no need to install or maintain hardware boxes.

Shield icon
Mitigate L3 DDoS attacks

Magic Firewall integrates Magic Transit to stop layer 3 DDoS attacks that can overwhelm your infrastructure.

See how global companies are using Magic Firewall to accelerate their applications

Case studies

Get Magic Firewall for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark