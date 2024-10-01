See how Cloudflare’s networking services can help you accelerate cloud migration, block attacks, embrace SASE, and meet other critical corporate networking needs.
Connectivity, security, and performance — all delivered as a service through Magic products utilizing:
Cloudflare Magic WAN
Cloudflare Magic Transit
Cloudflare Magic Firewall
Directly connect your on-premises networks to Cloudflare's network for a more reliable, secure experience utilizing:
Cloudflare Interconnect
Cloudflare Magic Transit
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare CDN
Cloudflare Workers
Get a network security solution that offers DDoS protection, traffic acceleration, and much more from every Cloudflare data center utilizing:
Cloudflare Magic Transit
Get a Zero Trust network-as-a-service platform that dynamically connects users to enterprise resources, with identity-based security controls delivered close to users utilizing:
Cloudflare One
Cloudflare unifies comprehensive web security and performance services on a single, composable, cloud-native platform, making it simpler to block more attacks, improve user experiences, and boost visibility across your entire web portfolio. Our connectivity cloud offers:
Cloudflare integrates with 12,500 other networks and offers near-infinite scalability, providing reliable connectivity from source to destination.
Our connectivity cloud sits within 50ms of all Internet users, and offers a 100% uptime SLA.
Every Cloudflare service can run on every server in every network location, meaning there’s no downtime or redesign needed to add new capabilities.
Our entire connectivity cloud is cloud-native, making services easier to manage and more adaptable to threats.
Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.
Fashion retailer Zandalo’s corporate network was being bombarded with DDoS attacks, causing serious fulfillment backlogs.
The company adopted Magic Transit, Cloudflare’s network DDoS mitigation service. Now, they’re easily blocking over 200 attacks per week and freeing up engineering time for more strategic work.
“We’re focused on automation, standardization, and resiliency so that we can grow in an orderly and secure fashion. Cloudflare helps us ensure the resiliency of our internal network.”