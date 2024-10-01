Discover the connectivity cloud

Today’s enterprises face a crisis of complexity. They need to securely connect local and remote workers, on-prem and cloud apps, and far flung networks everywhere. Maintaining visibility and control has never been more difficult. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps you regain control, improve visibility and security, and consolidate vendors to reduce costs.

How does a connectivity cloud work?

Integration with all networks

Get a direct line to the Internet and every other app, cloud, and ISP, giving you secure, low-latency, infinitely scalable networking. Connect remote users, on-prem apps, multiple clouds and all your customers and vendors easily and securely.

Built-in intelligence

A connectivity cloud has a wide range of services built in at a foundational level, and analyzes extremely high volumes and varieties of traffic in order to automatically update intelligence. This helps you easily adapt to new threats and traffic patterns.

Unified, simplified interface

See and manage much of your IT environment from one interface, greatly reducing tool sprawl and dashboard overload.

Learn more about the connectivity cloud

A connectivity cloud improves agility, reduces risk, and cuts IT costs

Better control of IT and security environments delivers more value to the business.

Better control means quicker adoption of new tech requirements. It means establishing more effective security policies and responding faster when novel attacks strike. And it means less money spent on duplicative tools and the people required to manage them.

We can focus on growing our product and expanding into new markets with confidence, knowing that our platform is fast, reliable, and secure.

Jim Tyrell
·
Head of Infrastructure, Canva

FROM A NEW FORRESTER TOTAL ECONOMIC IMPACT STUDY™

238%
ROI from Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud
29%
Improvement in security team efficiency
13%
Improvement in IT team efficiency
25%
Reduction in breach risk

A connectivity cloud boosts the bottom line

New Forrester research found that Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, and more.

See how leading enterprises regain control with Cloudflare

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud protects 900+ GPC websites, giving them complete visibility into threats across their entire digital footprint.

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud powers Polestar’s global ecommerce and development operations, giving them resilience during launches and promotions.

Sage leverages Cloudflare to improve application performance and security, enhance product development, secure user data, and streamline their digital footprint.

Resources

Report

The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare’s Connectivity Cloud

Ebook

Say Goodbye to Egress Fees: Reduce (or even eliminate) cloud spend

Whitepaper

How to solve the top four limitations of remote browsing

Insight

EQT reduces complexity with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud

Infographic

How a connectivity cloud helps restore control of security and IT

Ebook

Introducing the connectivity cloud: a new way to regain control of IT and security

Ebook

Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud

Ebook

Protect modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation

Whitepaper

How to improve cybersecurity posture during economic uncertainty

Learn more about our enterprise grade solutions

