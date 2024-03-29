Last Updated: March 29, 2024

Cloudflare uses a handful of sub-processors to support the Cloudflare service. Some of these sub-processors are members of the Cloudflare Group (Cloudflare, Inc. and its subsidiaries) and some are third parties.

Cloudflare uses the following third-party entities as sub-processors for the activities listed below:

Sub‑Processor Activity Location Slack Technologies, Inc. Customer support communications United States Zendesk, Inc. Customer support and account management Zendesk operates servers globally using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as described here . Current hosting locations are the United States, the European Economic Area, Japan, and Australia Salesforce, Inc. Customer support and account management United States Google LLC Cloudflare Developer Platform, Cloudflare Zero Trust, and Cloudflare Mobile SDK Service European Economic Area, Japan, United States Microsoft Corporation Cloudflare Developer Platform, Cloudflare Zero Trust European Economic Area Oracle America, Inc. Cloudflare Developer Platform and Cache Reserve United States, European Economic Area, Canada, Singapore Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloudflare Area 1 United States, European Economic Area

Cloudflare Group companies may be sub-processors because employees of those affiliates may need to provide account and engineering support. As of the date above, the Cloudflare Group includes the following subsidiaries of Cloudflare, Inc.:

Cloudflare Entity Location Cloudflare Ltd. United Kingdom Cloudflare Pte. Ltd. Singapore Cloudflare Australia Pty Ltd Australia Cloudflare Germany GmbH Germany Cloudflare Portugal, Unipessoal Lda. Portugal Cloudflare France SAS France Cloudflare Japan K.K. Japan Cloudflare (Canada) Information Technology Co., Ltd. Canada Cloudflare Netherlands B.V. Netherlands Cloudflare Middle East FZ-LLC Dubai, U.A.E. Cloudflare India Private Limited India Area 1 Security, LLC United States Cloudflare Korea LLC South Korea Cloudflare Mexico S. de R.L de C.V. Mexico Cloudflare Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia



