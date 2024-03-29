Last Updated: March 29, 2024
Cloudflare uses a handful of sub-processors to support the Cloudflare service. Some of these sub-processors are members of the Cloudflare Group (Cloudflare, Inc. and its subsidiaries) and some are third parties.
Cloudflare uses the following third-party entities as sub-processors for the activities listed below:
|Sub‑Processor
|Activity
|Location
Slack Technologies, Inc.
Customer support communications
United States
Zendesk, Inc.
Customer support and account management
Zendesk operates servers globally using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as described here. Current hosting locations are the United States, the European Economic Area, Japan, and Australia
Salesforce, Inc.
Customer support and account management
United States
Google LLC
Cloudflare Developer Platform, Cloudflare Zero Trust, and Cloudflare Mobile SDK Service
European Economic Area, Japan, United States
Microsoft Corporation
Cloudflare Developer Platform, Cloudflare Zero Trust
European Economic Area
Oracle America, Inc.
Cloudflare Developer Platform and Cache Reserve
United States, European Economic Area, Canada, Singapore
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Cloudflare Area 1
United States, European Economic Area
Cloudflare Group companies may be sub-processors because employees of those affiliates may need to provide account and engineering support. As of the date above, the Cloudflare Group includes the following subsidiaries of Cloudflare, Inc.:
|Cloudflare Entity
|Location
Cloudflare Ltd.
United Kingdom
Cloudflare Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
Cloudflare Australia Pty Ltd
Australia
Cloudflare Germany GmbH
Germany
Cloudflare Portugal, Unipessoal Lda.
Portugal
Cloudflare France SAS
France
Cloudflare Japan K.K.
Japan
Cloudflare (Canada) Information Technology Co., Ltd.
Canada
Cloudflare Netherlands B.V.
Netherlands
Cloudflare Middle East FZ-LLC
Dubai, U.A.E.
Cloudflare India Private Limited
India
Area 1 Security, LLC
United States
Cloudflare Korea LLC
South Korea
Cloudflare Mexico S. de R.L de C.V.
Mexico
Cloudflare Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
Malaysia