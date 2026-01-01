Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud unifies workspace security, giving you a single point of control to protect sensitive data across web, SaaS, email, and cloud traffic. Gain visibility into modern data flows, including within AI prompts and codebases, to ensure nothing is left unprotected.
Unify data visibility and controls on one platform. Set up DLP profiles once, then scan for sensitive data across your environment.
Enforce data controls with fast, consistent inspection and clientless options for unmanaged devices — all without disrupting end users.
Protect your data with composable security services designed to work together and quantum-safe connectivity built-in.
Applied Systems wanted to experiment with generative AI, but were concerned about employees feeding sensitive data into an AI tool.
They use Cloudflare’s Remote Browser Isolation to monitor and control how users manipulate data in AI — including restricting download, upload, and copy/paste. Now, the company has found a strong balance between security and innovation.
Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for data protection and workspace security:
Add new apps and users quickly with unified management, flexible on-ramps, and intuitive automation through API and Terraform.
Deliver consistent, low-latency performance everywhere, with security services designed to run in all Cloudflare data centers.
Make your SASE implementation more efficient with one control plane and composable, cloud-native services that you can deploy in any order.
Consolidate existing point solutions for public and private traffic, and accelerate your efforts to modernize security and networking.