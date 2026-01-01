Sign up
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud unifies workspace security, giving you a single point of control to protect sensitive data across web, SaaS, email, and cloud traffic. Gain visibility into modern data flows, including within AI prompts and codebases, to ensure nothing is left unprotected.

Streamlined management

Unify data visibility and controls on one platform. Set up DLP profiles once, then scan for sensitive data across your environment.

Frictionless user experience

Enforce data controls with fast, consistent inspection and clientless options for unmanaged devices — all without disrupting end users.

Flexible, modern platform

Protect your data with composable security services designed to work together and quantum-safe connectivity built-in.

Data protection powered by a global platform

Cloudflare converges workspace security services onto a single platform for simpler management.
  • Detect sensitive data in traffic and files with DLP, and configure block policies with SWG. Discover and manage shadow IT, including shadow AI. Secure access to data in apps with ZTNA.
  • Analyze GenAI prompts for content and intent, then block suspicious behavior to govern workforce AI usage and protect data.
  • Apply browser-based data controls with clientless web isolation to safeguard third-party access and employee BYOD policies.
  • Scan SaaS apps and cloud environments for posture risks and sensitive data with CASB and DLP. Take prescriptive steps to remediate security findings.
Applied Systems uses Cloudflare to protect sensitive data in Gen AI tools

Applied Systems wanted to experiment with generative AI, but were concerned about employees feeding sensitive data into an AI tool.

They use Cloudflare’s Remote Browser Isolation to monitor and control how users manipulate data in AI — including restricting download, upload, and copy/paste. Now, the company has found a strong balance between security and innovation.

"Over the past few years, Cloudflare has helped us consolidate security controls across our users, applications, and networks...Going forward, we are excited for Cloudflare’s continued innovations to protect data, and in particular, their vision and roadmap for services like DLP and CASB.”

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud streamlines data visibility and protection

Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for data protection and workspace security:

Simpler implementation

Add new apps and users quickly with unified management, flexible on-ramps, and intuitive automation through API and Terraform.

End user experience

Deliver consistent, low-latency performance everywhere, with security services designed to run in all Cloudflare data centers.

Agile architecture

Make your SASE implementation more efficient with one control plane and composable, cloud-native services that you can deploy in any order.

Converged protection

Consolidate existing point solutions for public and private traffic, and accelerate your efforts to modernize security and networking.

Data protection resources

Solution brief

Empower your teams to use AI tools safely with protections enforced by Cloudflare’s SASE platform.

Get solution brief
Solution brief - thumbnail
Blog

Govern workforce GenAI usage with prompt detection, topic classification, guardrails, and logging.

Read blog
Blog thumbnail
Blog

Enhance data protection in Microsoft Outlook with Cloudflare Email Security and outbound DLP.

Read blog
Blog thumbnail
Blog

Detect sensitive data and misconfigurations in Amazon S3 and Google Cloud Storage environments.

Read blog
Blog thumbnail
Data protection FAQs

