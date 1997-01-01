Cloudflare WAN
Cloud-delivered enterprise networking
Achieve any-to-any network connectivity across branch and retail sites and data centers with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud.
Benefits of Cloudflare WAN
Improved operational agility
Centrally manage enterprise network connectivity and security from one interface. On-ramp traffic in minutes with zero-touch configuration.
Built-in, not bolt-on, security
Get cloud-native DDoS protection, network firewalling, SSE, and Zero Trust functionality — all deeply integrated and delivered as a service.
Reduced network costs
Minimize your branch footprint and shift network functions to the cloud to reduce reliance on expensive MPLS or SD-WAN deployments.
How it works
Using Cloudflare to connect your enterprise
Use Cloudflare One Appliance, which is available as a physical or virtual appliance, to connect and steer traffic to the Cloudflare network. Cloudflare WAN enforces Cloudflare One security policies and delivers traffic to other sites in your network and to applications in the Internet and the cloud.
ANALYST RECOGNITION
Cloudflare named a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms
We view this evaluation as a significant recognition of our strategy to help connect and secure workspace security and coffee shop networking.
What our customers are saying
"Cloudflare has built one of the world’s most interconnected networks. And to have built-in DDoS protection, traffic acceleration, network firewall, and Zero Trust functionality, over Cloudflare’s global IP network that can be managed using a single management plane — is arguably the biggest leap in enterprise network technology in the last couple of decades."
Enguerrand Gave, Head of Portals & Services — RATP
TOP CLOUDFLARE WAN USE CASES
Streamline branch connectivity
Facilitate site-to-site connectivity across network locations like branch offices, retail locations, and factory floors with Cloudflare WAN connectors.
Simplify hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity
Route and secure traffic across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Enable secure Internet breakout
Securely connect to the Internet and cloud with consistent enforcement of traffic inspections and policy controls.
Deliver global scale
Use the Cloudflare network to augment or replace legacy MPLS or SD-WAN for more agile, cost-effective deployments and faster performance.
