Sign up

Cloudflare WAN

Cloud-delivered enterprise networking

Achieve any-to-any network connectivity across branch and retail sites and data centers with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud.

Contact Sales
Select your job level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select your job function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select your country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (French part)
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Viet Nam
Virgin Islands, British
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Get the product brief

Benefits of Cloudflare WAN

Ease of use - Tile
Improved operational agility

Centrally manage enterprise network connectivity and security from one interface. On-ramp traffic in minutes with zero-touch configuration.

Security shield protection checkmark - Icon
Built-in, not bolt-on, security

Get cloud-native DDoS protection, network firewalling, SSE, and Zero Trust functionality — all deeply integrated and delivered as a service.

expand icon
Reduced network costs

Minimize your branch footprint and shift network functions to the cloud to reduce reliance on expensive MPLS or SD-WAN deployments.

How it works - Magic WAN Connector

How it works

Using Cloudflare to connect your enterprise

Use Cloudflare One Appliance, which is available as a physical or virtual appliance, to connect and steer traffic to the Cloudflare network. Cloudflare WAN enforces Cloudflare One security policies and delivers traffic to other sites in your network and to applications in the Internet and the cloud.

Learn more about configuration options  

Read the CIO’s guide to WAN transformation

Read ebook

ANALYST RECOGNITION

Cloudflare named a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms

We view this evaluation as a significant recognition of our strategy to help connect and secure workspace security and coffee shop networking.

Read the report  
Gartner logo

What our customers are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
Magic WAN - Testimonial - Content - logo image

"Cloudflare has built one of the world’s most interconnected networks. And to have built-in DDoS protection, traffic acceleration, network firewall, and Zero Trust functionality, over Cloudflare’s global IP network that can be managed using a single management plane — is arguably the biggest leap in enterprise network technology in the last couple of decades."

Enguerrand Gave, Head of Portals & Services — RATP

Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white

TOP CLOUDFLARE WAN USE CASES

Office branch icon
Streamline branch connectivity

Facilitate site-to-site connectivity across network locations like branch offices, retail locations, and factory floors with Cloudflare WAN connectors.

Performance Routing - Icon Tile
Simplify hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity

Route and secure traffic across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Icon Tile Page Shield
Enable secure Internet breakout

Securely connect to the Internet and cloud with consistent enforcement of traffic inspections and policy controls.

icon - internet globe
Deliver global scale

Use the Cloudflare network to augment or replace legacy MPLS or SD-WAN for more agile, cost-effective deployments and faster performance.

Helping organizations achieve any-to-any connectivity

See case studies

Cloudflare WAN resources

Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

Product overview

Cloudflare WAN product overview
Read product overview  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

Solution Brief

Network modernization solution brief
Read solution brief  
Whitepaper - Thumbnail 5

Whitepaper

Developing a strategy for your network modernization
Read whitepaper  
Security Shield Protection Icon

Get Cloudflare WAN for your enterprise

Talk to an expert
Select your job level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select your job function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select your country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the