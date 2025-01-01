Press kit
330+ cities, 125 countries including China
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.
Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments
20%
of all websites are protected by Cloudflare
330+
cities in 125+ countries span Cloudflare’s network
36%
of the Fortune 500 are Cloudflare customers
2010
Cloudflare launched
4,600
total employees
17
offices worldwide
Leadership
Matthew Prince
Co-founder & CEO
Michelle Zatlyn
Co-founder & President
Thomas Seifert
Chief Financial Officer
Doug Kramer
Chief Legal Officer
Grant Bourzikas
Chief Security Officer
Dane Knecht
Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie Cohen
Chief Strategy Officer
Alissa Starzak
Deputy CLO, Global Head of Policy
CJ Desai
President of Product and Engineering