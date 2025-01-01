Data Center Locations

View Cloudflare’s system status

*AI inference locations

Cloudflare is rolling out GPUs across our global network

Learn more

One network — everywhere

The Cloudflare global network runs every service in every data center so your users have a consistent experience everywhere — whether they are in Chicago or Cape Town. This means all customer traffic is processed at the data center closest to its source, with no backhauling or performance tradeoffs. And with single-pass inspection, security is streamlined and built-in.

What is your latency to our network?

Run test

Get to any network — faster

fast-network-spot-illustration

Interconnected with over 13,000 major service providers, cloud providers, and enterprise networks, Cloudflare is your own fast lane on the Internet. By avoiding network hops and optimizing traffic paths, we drastically reduce latency while improving application performance and the end user experience.

fast-network-spot-illustration

Compliance and privacy – built-in

We give customers control over information passing over our network and make it easy to enforce country-specific rules for access management. Our Data Localization Suite provides granular controls on where data is inspected to ease compliance burdens. We engineer our products to meet the highest standards of security and user privacy, including by championing security best practices like BGP RPKI and new standards like Oblivious DNS over HTTP.

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

View case studies
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Logo lending tree trusted by gray
NCR logo
Thomson Reuters logo
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

See what our network can do for your business

Sign upContact sales

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark