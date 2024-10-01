Multi-cloud made simple

Cloud storage and compute is becoming an increasingly large part of CIOs' budgets. And different clouds have different strengths and weaknesses.
Don’t get locked in. Cloudflare keeps your options open — across public, multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments.
*According to a Forrester study.
How Cloudflare helps with multi-cloud deployments:
Unified control plane: Cloudflare provides a scalable, unified control plane to deliver security, performance, and reliability for multi-cloud
Consistent security policy: Enforce the same security policies across all clouds, regardless of vendor
Integrated security and performance: Cloudflare offers deeply integrated security and performance without trade-offs