USE CASES
Store and rapidly download digital assets

Enable rapid, cost-effective downloading of digital assets

  • Cloudflare R2 Storage

  • Cloudflare Workers KV

Extend static applications

Enhance your static applications with images, video and dynamic functions

  • Cloudflare Pages

  • Cloudflare Stream

Create collaborative applications

Build custom and collaborative web projects

  • Cloudflare Durable Objects

  • Cloudflare D1 Database

Add personalization or localization

Access geolocation data to personalize or localize content

  • Cloudflare Workers

  • Cloudflare Workers KV

Perform A/B testing with minimal work

Improve performance of A/B tests with minimal work needed

  • Cloudflare Workers

  • Cloudflare Workers Deployments

Monitor workflow task, web performance and deployments

Solve monitoring tasks with dashboard visibility

  • Workers Analytics Engine

  • Cloudflare Workers Deployments

Why Cloudflare

The modern digital core for migrating or building new applications

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud is a secure and distributed compute, storage, and application environment that helps you regain control of complex infrastructure and escalating costs — and innovate faster. It offers:
  • Fast, secure customer experiences: Security and performance services run in every server in every location where your code lives, and single-pass inspection and request processing reduces delays
  • Automatic, near-infinite scale: Applications and code are automatically deployed to region: Earth with little to no configuration, and take advantage of our 405 Tbps Tbps (and growing) network capacity.
  • Streamlined AI adoption: Our connectivity cloud is optimized for AI training, inference, security, and optimization — and offer zero egress fee storage
  • Faster development: A straight line from writing code to production deployment, driving faster feature and application development and automating key optimizations and configurations.
ProPublica uses Cloudflare developer services to supercharge web performance

News publisher ProPublica faced availability issues during traffic surges, due to serving large amounts of dynamic content.

The company adopted Workers, Cloudflare’s service for serverless code. This let them build a custom caching service that has reduced their time-to-first-byte by 50%.

“Our readers depend on us, and Workers has been the solidly reliable platform we needed to deliver for them.”

