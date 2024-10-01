Cloudforce One combines our visibility into real-time attack traffic with a world-class threat research team for unmatched operational threat intelligence.
We process 60 million HTTP requests per second and 35 million DNS queries per second on average, giving you a comprehensive view of current threats.
Make faster, more informed decisions based on industry-specific attack data from the Cloudflare global network, which is used as a reverse proxy by nearly 20% of all websites.*
Incorporate differentiated, finished threat intelligence (STIX/TAXII feeds) into your security tools.
Speed up threat investigations with instant threat queries for context on IPs, domains, ASNs, URLs, and more. Or directly access our experts: RFIs are available for bespoke threat intelligence reports.
On-demand sinkholes prevent connections to command-and-control servers. Brand and phishing protection identifies domains created for phishing with your brand.
We run our threat data, collected from our vast global network that spans 330 cities, through layers of analytics and threat models to refine it into actionable threat intelligence, ready to be ingested into security tools.
Cloudforce One also calls on a world-class team of researchers with expertise analyzing and stopping nation-state and commercial-state cyber actors.
"Cloudflare helps my teams get at the data and the truth without having to pivot between tools. By consolidating our security under Cloudflare, we can automate and move much faster than a potential attacker."
Director of Cyber Security — Werner Enterprises
Interact directly with our experts for insights on threats to your business, including research on nation-state and commercial-state adversaries.
Preserve brand trust by identifying “confusable” domains designed to imitate your brand in phishing attacks.
Obtain the latest on the attackers and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) targeting your industry.