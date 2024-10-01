Introducing Universal DNSSEC

DNSSEC adds a layer of security to an otherwise insecure protocol by verifying DNS records using cryptographic signatures. By checking the signature associated with a record, DNS resolvers can verify that the requested information comes from its authoritative nameserver and not a man-in-the-middle attacker. With DNSSEC, those visiting your domain are guaranteed to see the content on your website and not somebody else’s web server.

With Universal DNSSEC, your web property will benefit from:

Protection from DNS man-in-the-middle attacks

Protection from DNS zone enumeration

A user-friendly solution for meeting .bank, .trust, and .gov TLD requirements

DNSSEC prevents man-in-the-middle attacks by establishing a chain of trust all the way up to the root DNS nameservers. This chain of trust ensures that the DNS records a visitor asked for haven’t been tampered with en-route.

Cloudflare’s unique DNSSEC implementation leverages elliptic curve cryptography to prevent attackers from walking your zone and discovering private DNS records.

Top-level domains (TLDs) like .bank and .trust are designed to convey trust to visitors. This is accomplished by requiring domain owners to follow various security protocols, including DNSSEC. Implementing DNSSEC on your own can be a difficult, error-prone process. Cloudflare lets you fulfill your DNSSEC requirement with only a few clicks.