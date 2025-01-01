What is information security?

Information security is the practice of protecting data and information systems from threats such as unauthorized access or data breaches that result in the disclosure, alteration, or destruction of sensitive information.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Information security is the practice of protecting data and information systems from threats such as unauthorized access or data breaches that result in the disclosure, alteration, or destruction of sensitive information. Information security includes implementing critical measures and control processes to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of key information.
Information security is increasingly becoming more important because of the expanding reliance on digital technologies. Information security helps organizations protect their data integrity and availability. This safeguards customer trust, supports business continuity, and aids in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Information security relies on three fundamental principles. These core principles are the "CIA" triad — confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.
There are a multitude of common information security threats, including but not limited to:
There are a variety of technologies and tools designed to enhance security and protect information. Below are just a few examples:
