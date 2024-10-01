SSL/TLS certificates

Fast, easy, free TLS certificates for websites

Protect users and data without slowing down web apps by relying on Cloudflare for TLS. Save time on TLS certificate management and keep certificates up to date to avoid browser security warnings and search engine deprioritization.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE TLS
Protect users and data

TLS ensures data passing between users and servers is encrypted. Prevent on-path attacks, and safeguard user data to protect your applications and meet compliance requirements.

Improve website performance

By using the latest protocols and operating close to users, Cloudflare TLS minimizes latency to speed up webpage load times.

Boost traffic to website

Search engines favor websites that use TLS. Avoid browser warnings present on unencrypted sites that dissuade users from visiting.

Deploy effortlessly

Set up certificates for a domain in less than 5 minutes. Keep your hosting provider. No code changes required.

HOW IT WORKS

Faster, more secure websites with TLS

Formerly known as SSL, Transport Layer Security (TLS) encrypts web traffic and authenticates origin servers. Cloudflare TLS certificates auto-renew, saving time and money and preventing service disruptions.

Cloudflare also has advanced customization options for enterprises, including Advanced Certificate Manager, keyless SSL, custom hostnames, and SSL for SaaS.

Learn how to deploy TLS in complex enterprise environments

What our customers are saying

"Using Cloudflare’s TLS certificates, which automatically renew, we save about $50,000 a year, both in administrative costs and lost revenue from outages due to expired certificates."

John Turner, Application Security Lead, LendingTree

Top SSL/TLS use cases

Cloudflare TLS helps you protect your brand and keep your websites and users secure, and can be deployed in under 5 minutes.

Security shield protection 2
Encrypt sensitive data

TLS encrypts all content passing between server and user to prevent data leaks.

Global traffic management icon
Maintain and increase site traffic

Using TLS avoids browser security warnings and search engine deprioritization.

Data analytics icon
Save time on certificate management

Cloudflare issues and auto-renews certificates for you.

Helping organizations worldwide streamline certificate management

Get Cloudflare SSL/TLS for your enterprise

