Protect users and data without slowing down web apps by relying on Cloudflare for TLS. Save time on TLS certificate management and keep certificates up to date to avoid browser security warnings and search engine deprioritization.
TLS ensures data passing between users and servers is encrypted. Prevent on-path attacks, and safeguard user data to protect your applications and meet compliance requirements.
By using the latest protocols and operating close to users, Cloudflare TLS minimizes latency to speed up webpage load times.
Search engines favor websites that use TLS. Avoid browser warnings present on unencrypted sites that dissuade users from visiting.
Set up certificates for a domain in less than 5 minutes. Keep your hosting provider. No code changes required.
Formerly known as SSL, Transport Layer Security (TLS) encrypts web traffic and authenticates origin servers. Cloudflare TLS certificates auto-renew, saving time and money and preventing service disruptions.
Cloudflare also has advanced customization options for enterprises, including Advanced Certificate Manager, keyless SSL, custom hostnames, and SSL for SaaS.
"Using Cloudflare’s TLS certificates, which automatically renew, we save about $50,000 a year, both in administrative costs and lost revenue from outages due to expired certificates."
John Turner, Application Security Lead, LendingTree
TLS encrypts all content passing between server and user to prevent data leaks.
Using TLS avoids browser security warnings and search engine deprioritization.
Cloudflare issues and auto-renews certificates for you.