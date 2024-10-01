Make encryption easy so your customers can have more confidence in your service and, their end users’ data is safe.
Achieve higher SEO rankings with branded domains while keeping the benefits of a fully managed TLS certificate.
Protect customer domains from on-path attacks and network snooping with SSL/TLS certificates. Use the HTTP/2 protocol for greater speed improvements.
Cloudflare deploys new certificates across its global network of data centers in 330 cities, bringing HTTPS online in minutes.
Cloudflare manages the entire SSL lifecycle, from private key creation and protection through domain validation, issuance, renewal, and reissuance.
With SSL for SaaS, you can send a single API call as part of your onboarding — all your customer has to do is add the initial CNAME into your domain.
"With SSL for SaaS we have implemented a simpler flow because Cloudflare’s API handles the provisioning, serving, automated renewal, and maintenance of our customers’ SSL certificates. Plus, end-to-end HTTPS now means we have bolstered privacy and performance for our customers, and can leverage browser features, like Local Storage, that we couldn’t use before."
CTO — Olo
Allow your customers to proxy their apex to your application, regardless of their DNS provider.
Bring your own IP range to announce at the Cloudflare edge and manage your customers’ IP assignments.
Route customers to your origin of choice as your company scales.
Extend encryption, performance, and security to any customer subdomain with wildcard custom hostnames.