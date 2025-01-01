Sign up

Secure workforce use of generative AI

Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with Cloudflare’s SASE platform

Cloudflare accelerates AI adoption by extending visibility, mitigating risk, and protecting data across public and private GenAI tools.

Talk to sales
Read solution brief
Secure workforce use of GenAI - Hero image

Benefits

Regain control, unlock generative AI productivity

Icon Tile Cloudflare Zero Trust
Safeguard new attack surface

Restore visibility and protect data across GenAI tools, sanctioned or shadow AI.

Performance arrow up - Icon
Innovate safely with AI

Adopt new GenAI tools confidently and turn security into an enabler for productivity.

Ease of use - Tile
Simplify AI governance

Configure and enforce GenAI usage controls with one dashboard and control plane.

How it works

GenAI usage controls

Cloudflare’s secure access service edge (SASE) platform sits between your workforce and AI tools to unify protections for human-to-AI communication.

  • Visibility: Analyze shadow AI use and evaluate AI-related app risks with transparent scoring.
  • Access controls: Block, isolate, redirect, or allow user connections with identity-based zero trust rules.
  • Prompt protection and guardrails: AI-powered detections block user prompts based on sensitive data and intent (e.g., jailbreak attempts, code abuse, PII requests).
  • Data security: Stop sensitive data exposure with AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP) detections for PII, source code, and more.
  • AI security posture management (AI-SPM): Integrate with GenAI tools via API (available now for ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini) to scan for misconfigurations.
Secure workforce use of GenAI - How it works image

Ready to explore how Cloudflare can secure your use of AI?

Talk to an expert
Try it out

Reduce the risk of data leaks to AI tools

The visibility Cloudflare provides helps Indeed identify which unsanctioned AI apps (known as "shadow AI") employees are using and establish controls when appropriate to prevent information exposure.

Security Center - Testimonial - Content - Image
Indeed - Logo (200px)

“Cloudflare helps us find what shadow AI risks exist and block unsanctioned AI apps and chatbots.”

Senior Manager Information Security, Indeed

Read case study
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white

Why Cloudflare

Comprehensive AI lifecycle protection

Unlike other SASE vendors, Cloudflare protects both public-facing and private AI environments via inline enforcement. Our AI Security Suite offers unified protections across generative and agentic AI communication.

Learn more
Internet Globe - Icon Tile
Future-proof global architecture

One global network of composable, cloud-native services to scale AI protections.

Security shield protection checkmark - Icon
Protect AI-powered apps

Defend apps and websites that integrate AI features (like chatbots) against data loss and attacks.

Machine learning AI - Icon
Protect agentic AI access

Secure interactions between AI agents and corporate resources (e.g., MCP servers).

Workers platform - Tile
Build AI securely

Build AI apps and AI agents for internal or customer use.

Resources

Insight thumbnail - rocket

SOLUTION BRIEF

Secure workforce use of AI

Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with protections enforced by Cloudflare’s SASE platform.

Download PDF
Cloudflare webinars

Webinar

Unified AI Security

This webinar explores a strategy to safely accelerate AI adoption, including securing use of GenAI tools.

View on-demand
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

IMPLEMENTATION GUIDE

Holistic AI security with Cloudflare One

View technical guides on how to implement Cloudflare’s SASE controls to protect GenAI use.

Explore learning path

FAQs

Get started with the connectivity cloud

Security Shield Protection Icon
Get started for free

Get easy, instant access to Cloudflare security, and performance services.

Start for free
Innovation Thinking Icon
Talk to an expert

Have questions or want to get a demo? Get in touch with one of our experts.

Contact us

Talk to an expert

Sélectionnez votre niveau de poste… *
Autre
Cadre supérieur
Collaborateur individuel
Directeur
Étudiant
Gestionnaire
Vice-président
Sélectionnez votre rôle… *
Autre
Cadre
DevOps
Étudiant
Finances/achats
Infrastructure
Ingénierie
IT
Presse/médias
Produit
Réseau
Sécurité
Ventes/marketing
Sélectionnez votre pays… *
Afghanistan
Afrique du Sud
Åland
Albanie
Algérie
Allemagne
Andorre
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctique
Antigua-et-Barbuda
Arabie Saoudite
Argentine
Arménie
Aruba
Australie
Autriche
Azerbaïdjan
Bahamas
Bahreïn
Bangladesh
Belgique
Belize
Bénin
Bermudes
Bhoutan
Biélorussie
Bonaire, Saint-Eustache et Saba
Bosnie-Herzégovine
Botswana
Brésil
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgarie
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodge
Cameroun
Canada
Cap Vert
Chili
Chine
Chypre
Colombie
Comores
Congo
Corée du Nord
Corée du Sud
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatie
Cuba
Curaçao
Danemark
Djibouti
Dominique
Égypte
Émirats arabes unis
Équateur
Érythrée
Espagne
Estonie
Eswatini
État plurinational de Bolivie
États-Unis
Éthiopie
Fédération russe
Fidji
Finlande
France
Gabon
Gambie
Géorgie
Géorgie du Sud-et-les îles Sandwich du Sud
Ghana
Gibraltar
Grèce
Grenade
Groenland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernesey
Guinée
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée-Bissau
Guyane
Guyane française
Haïti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hongrie
Île Bouvet
Île Christmas
Île de Man
Île Maurice
Île Norfolk
Îles Caïmans
Îles Coco (Keeling)
Îles Cook
Îles Féroé
Îles Heard-et-MacDonald
Îles Malouines
Îles Pitcairn
Îles Salomon
Îles Turques-et-Caïques
Îles vierges britanniques
Inde
Indonésie
Irak
Iran
Irlande
Islande
Israël
Italie
Jamaïque
Japon
Jersey
Jordanie
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kirghizistan
Kiribati
Koweït
La Barbade
La Réunion
Lesotho
Lettonie
Liban
Liberia
Libye
Liechtenstein
Lituanie
Luxembourg
Macao
Macédoine du Nord
Madagascar
Malaisie
Malawi
Maldives
Mali
Malte
Maroc
Martinique
Mauritanie
Mayotte
Mexique
Monaco
Mongolie
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibie
Nauru
Népal
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norvège
Nouvelle-Calédonie
Nouvelle-Zélande
Oman
Ouganda
Ouzbékistan
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée
Paraguay
Pays-Bas
Pérou
Philippines
Pologne
Polynésie française
Porto Rico
Portugal
Qatar
République centrafricaine
République de Moldavie
République démocratique du Congo
République démocratique populaire lao (Laos)
République dominicaine
République Tchèque
République unie de Tanzanie
Roumanie
Royaume-Uni
Rwanda
Sahara occidental
Saint-Barthélemy
Saint-Christophe-et-Niévès
Saint-Marin
Saint-Martin (partie française)
Saint-Martin (partie néerlandaise)
Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
Saint-Siège (État du Vatican)
Saint-Vincent et les Grenadines
Sainte-Hélène, Ascension et Tristan da Cunha
Sainte-Lucie
Salvador
Samoa
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Sénégal
Serbie
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapour
Slovaquie
Slovénie
Somalie
Soudan
Soudan du Sud
Sri Lanka
Suède
Suisse
Suriname
Svalbard et Jan Mayen
Syrie
Tadjikistan
Taïwan
Tchad
Territoire britannique de l'océan Indien
Territoires d'outre-mer français
Thaïlande
Timor oriental
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad et Tobago
Tunisie
Turkménistan
Turquie
Tuvalu
Ukraine
Uruguay
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Wallis et Futuna
Yémen
Zambie
Zimbabwe