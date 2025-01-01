Сервисы обеспечения производительности Cloudflare ускоряют работу приложений, улучшают мобильную доставку и обеспечивают доступность интернет-ресурсов.
Cloudflare routes traffic through the most reliable paths and delivers assets as close to end users as possible — for performance improvements of up to 35% on average.
Cloudflare helps increase the uptime of your websites and applications with always-on load balancing, intelligent routing, global and local traffic management, and more.
Cloudflare allows you to instantly deploy serverless code from our global network — with exceptional performance and automatic scaling built in.
Cloudflare helps maximize performance for online assets with our global CDN, best-in-class managed DNS, always-on load balancing, video and live stream delivery, and more.
Each of our web performance services runs on the Cloudflare network — spanning 335+ data centers worldwide — to further reduce latency and ensure lightning-fast response times.
Pacsun needed to ensure 100% uptime for their customers — even during peak traffic periods and persistent cyber attacks.
They moved over 95% of their traffic to Cloudflare’s global network and saw immediate performance gains, allowing them to accelerate page loads and proactively detect and remediate bandwidth surges.
Powered by a global network, Cloudflare’s unified cloud services provide unmatched security, performance, visibility, and reliability:
Serve content as close to your end users as possible — within approximately 50 milliseconds of ~95% of the Internet-connected population — for faster load times and a better web experience.
Get near real-time failover across multiple servers worldwide, helping improve application uptime and performance while reducing server strain and eliminating hardware-related costs.
Build, deliver, store, and analyze live and on-demand video features from a single platform — without the need to configure or maintain infrastructure.