Accelerate web performance with Cloudflare
Global content delivery and performance optimizations for web services
Cloudflare Performance Services accelerate applications, improve mobile delivery, and ensure availability for Internet properties.
The Cloudflare difference
Faster web performance
Cloudflare routes traffic through the most reliable paths and delivers assets as close to end users as possible — for performance improvements of up to 35% on average.
Increased availability
Cloudflare helps increase the uptime of your websites and applications with always-on load balancing, intelligent routing, global and local traffic management, and more.
Effortless scalability
Cloudflare allows you to instantly deploy serverless code from our global network — with exceptional performance and automatic scaling built in.
HOW IT WORKS
Accelerate your web performance with the Cloudflare global network
Cloudflare helps maximize performance for online assets with our global CDN, best-in-class managed DNS, always-on load balancing, video and live stream delivery, and more.
Each of our web performance services runs on the Cloudflare network — spanning 330+ data centers worldwide — to further reduce latency and ensure lightning-fast response times.
Cloudflare technology in action
Pacsun uses Cloudflare to supercharge their site performance
Pacsun needed to ensure 100% uptime for their customers — even during peak traffic periods and persistent cyber attacks.
They moved over 95% of their traffic to Cloudflare’s global network and saw immediate performance gains, allowing them to accelerate page loads and proactively detect and remediate bandwidth surges.
"Switching to Cloudflare, our system was 27% faster overnight. We improved our performance right off the bat — cache rates jumped immediately and things just started flowing."
WHY CLOUDFLARE
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps boost web performance and reliability
Powered by a global network, Cloudflare’s unified cloud services provide unmatched security, performance, visibility, and reliability:
Speed up content delivery
Serve content as close to your end users as possible — within approximately 50 milliseconds of ~95% of the Internet-connected population — for faster load times and a better web experience.
Maximize application availability
Get near real-time failover across multiple servers worldwide, helping improve application uptime and performance while reducing server strain and eliminating hardware-related costs.
Optimize video and live streaming deliver
Build, deliver, store, and analyze live and on-demand video features from a single platform — without the need to configure or maintain infrastructure.
Resources
Know your website — and know what’s slowing it down
Review the factors that most commonly impact web performance — and see what steps you can take to assess and speed up your applications.
Improve web performance and reliability with load balancing
Learn how cloud-based load balancing can help minimize latency and downtime — and find a solution that works for you.