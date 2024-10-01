Upload, store, encode, and deliver live and on-demand video with one API. Stream comes with unlimited video storage and low-latency delivery — with no format, protocol, or encoding expertise required by your development team.
Store and deliver video from a single pipeline. Stream automatically handles codecs, protocols, and bitrate, freeing up your team to focus on other projects.
With Stream, you pay only for the minutes of video delivered and stored — with no additional charges for encoding or bandwidth.
Stream lets you add multilingual captions, apply custom watermarks, and clip videos without re-uploading. It also offers detailed analytics, breaking down metrics per creator.
Cloudflare Stream allows you to build, deliver, store, and analyze live and on-demand video features from a single platform, without the need to configure or maintain infrastructure.
Stream delivers your video content from 330+ data centers worldwide, ensuring that your users get the fastest, highest-quality playback and streaming options from any location.
"Video is incredibly important to us and our community. Cloudflare Stream makes it easy for us to show off our game and distribute videos without having to build our own streaming solution from scratch."
Director of IT — Hypixel
Stream automatically encodes and delivers video at the ideal quality for live and on-demand streams — on websites, dedicated streaming devices, and native iOS and Android applications.
Enable private, authenticated, or time-bound access to paid content, and restrict downloads on a per-video basis.
Let your users upload videos directly to Stream with unique, one-time upload URLs, and track video analytics for each creator.