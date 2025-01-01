Sign up

Secure workforce use of generative AI

Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with Cloudflare’s SASE platform

Cloudflare accelerates AI adoption by extending visibility, mitigating risk, and protecting data across public and private GenAI tools.

Benefits

Regain control, unlock generative AI productivity

Safeguard new attack surface

Restore visibility and protect data across GenAI tools, sanctioned or shadow AI.

Innovate safely with AI

Adopt new GenAI tools confidently and turn security into an enabler for productivity.

Simplify AI governance

Configure and enforce GenAI usage controls with one dashboard and control plane.

How it works

GenAI usage controls

Cloudflare’s secure access service edge (SASE) platform sits between your workforce and AI tools to unify protections for human-to-AI communication.

  • Visibility: Analyze shadow AI use and evaluate AI-related app risks with transparent scoring.
  • Access controls: Block, isolate, redirect, or allow user connections with identity-based zero trust rules.
  • Prompt protection and guardrails: AI-powered detections block user prompts based on sensitive data and intent (e.g., jailbreak attempts, code abuse, PII requests).
  • Data security: Stop sensitive data exposure with AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP) detections for PII, source code, and more.
  • AI security posture management (AI-SPM): Integrate with GenAI tools via API (available now for ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini) to scan for misconfigurations.
Ready to explore how Cloudflare can secure your use of AI?

Reduce the risk of data leaks to AI tools

The visibility Cloudflare provides helps Indeed identify which unsanctioned AI apps (known as "shadow AI") employees are using and establish controls when appropriate to prevent information exposure.

Indeed - Logo (200px)

“Cloudflare helps us find what shadow AI risks exist and block unsanctioned AI apps and chatbots.”

Senior Manager Information Security, Indeed

Why Cloudflare

Comprehensive AI lifecycle protection

Unlike other SASE vendors, Cloudflare protects both public-facing and private AI environments via inline enforcement. Our AI Security Suite offers unified protections across generative and agentic AI communication.

Future-proof global architecture

One global network of composable, cloud-native services to scale AI protections.

Protect AI-powered apps

Defend apps and websites that integrate AI features (like chatbots) against data loss and attacks.

Protect agentic AI access

Secure interactions between AI agents and corporate resources (e.g., MCP servers).

Build AI securely

Build AI apps and AI agents for internal or customer use.

Resources

SOLUTION BRIEF

Secure workforce use of AI

Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with protections enforced by Cloudflare’s SASE platform.

Webinar

Unified AI Security

This webinar explores a strategy to safely accelerate AI adoption, including securing use of GenAI tools.

IMPLEMENTATION GUIDE

Holistic AI security with Cloudflare One

View technical guides on how to implement Cloudflare’s SASE controls to protect GenAI use.

FAQs

Get started with the connectivity cloud

Get started for free

Get easy, instant access to Cloudflare security, and performance services.

Talk to an expert

Have questions or want to get a demo? Get in touch with one of our experts.

Talk to an expert

