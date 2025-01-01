Cloudflare’s approach to responsible AI

Native function calling in Workers AI easier, smarter, faster - illustration

Cloudflare has a long history of protecting our customers' Internet applications, corporate assets and networks against cyber threats – using innovative products powered by machine learning models we build in-house. We use the power of Cloudflare’s global network to detect and mitigate more than 227 billion cybersecurity threats a day on average without compromising the privacy of our customers’ data.

Our platform is also the best place to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) agents at scale, enabled by our globally distributed, serverless infrastructure. What sets us apart is we do not train large language models (LLMs) ourselves, so customers never need to worry that their data is used to train LLMs. Customers can instead choose from leading large language models in our Workers AI Catalog or bring their own–delivering high performance, cost-efficient AI experiences on Cloudflare’s trusted platform.

Native function calling in Workers AI easier, smarter, faster - illustration

Frequently asked questions

Introduzione

Risorse

Soluzioni

Community

Supporto

Azienda

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Informativa sulla privacyCondizioni per l’utilizzoReport Problemi di sicurezzaAttendibilità e sicurezzaMarchio registrato