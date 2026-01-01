Enterprise network security solutions

Securing the modern enterprise network is no easy task. As organizations continue to shift their infrastructure to hybrid and cloud environments, legacy security tools (like on-premises firewalls and intrusion prevention systems) can no longer defend an expanding and flexible network perimeter. And the increase in frequency, size, and sophistication of cyber threats — both within and outside of the network — presents an added challenge for enterprises looking to prevent and eliminate potential attacks.

To counteract these challenges, enterprises need to implement more flexible and proactive security solutions, from access control and user authentication technologies to data loss prevention, browser isolation, malware detection, and more. Often, these security technologies are bundled together on an architectural model called secure access service edge (SASE), which delivers network connectivity services and network security functions from a single cloud platform.