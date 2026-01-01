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Enterprise network security solutions

Protect the enterprise network with modern security solutions and strategies

Cloud migration and evolving security risks have changed the way enterprises build and secure their networks. Defending modern networks requires integrated security technologies, from identity and access management (IAM) and data loss prevention (DLP) to Zero Trust

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The Cloudflare difference

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Proactive threat mitigation

Monitor threats from a single control panel, enabling security teams to quickly detect and remediate attacks before they reach internal networks

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Reduced network disruptions

Increase network speed and reliability by modernizing network infrastructure, simplifying branch connectivity, and mitigating potential threats

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Simplified data compliance

Protect sensitive data from internal and external breaches, helping ensure continued compliance with data security regulations

Are enterprise networks difficult to secure?

Securing the modern enterprise network is no easy task. As organizations continue to shift their infrastructure to hybrid and cloud environments, legacy security tools (like on-premises firewalls and intrusion prevention systems) can no longer defend an expanding and flexible network perimeter. And the increase in frequency, size, and sophistication of cyber threats — both within and outside of the network — presents an added challenge for enterprises looking to prevent and eliminate potential attacks.

To counteract these challenges, enterprises need to implement more flexible and proactive security solutions, from access control and user authentication technologies to data loss prevention, browser isolation, malware detection, and more. Often, these security technologies are bundled together on an architectural model called secure access service edge (SASE), which delivers network connectivity services and network security functions from a single cloud platform.

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WHY CLOUDFLARE

How Cloudflare delivers enterprise network security

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SSE and SASE

Replace risky VPNs, reduce data exposure, mitigate attacks, and ensure reliable enterprise network connectivity with a SSE and SASE platform.

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Zero Trust network access

Limit user access to enterprise networks and data, protect critical applications and infrastructure, and eliminate lateral movement.

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Secure web gateway

Enforce proactive enterprise security measures by using filtering and inspection policies to catch phishing and ransomware attempts.

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Browser isolation

Isolate and execute risky third-party code away from enterprise network environments — helping block the spread of malware from malicious or unknown sites.

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Enterprise network security offers

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Estimate the potential benefits of using Cloudflare and discover how to regain control, lower costs, and reduce security risks.

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SSE & SASE architecture workshop

Collaborate with Cloudflare experts to identify existing challenges, map a migration plan, and find your starting point to network modernization and consolidation.

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Buyer's guide to SASE use cases

Evaluate SASE vendors and build a long-term roadmap with this in-depth guide for security and networking leaders.

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Resources

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ARTICLE

What is enterprise networking?

An enterprise network privately connects branch offices, internal data centers, and employee devices. Today, enterprise networking is rapidly evolving.

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INSIGHT

What is secure access service edge (SASE)?

SASE is an architectural model that combines network security functions and connectivity onto a single cloud platform.

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ARTICLE

How does cloud security work?

Like cyber security, cloud security is a very broad area, and it is never possible to prevent every variety of attack. However, a well-designed cloud security strategy vastly reduces the risk of cyber attacks.

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ARTICLE

Securing the distributed enterprise for the long-term

Here are the five most common band-aid solutions organizations implemented during the pandemic and the long-term issues related to them.

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ARTICLE

The Internet is the new corporate network

On-premises infrastructure — the corporate network of the past — cannot provide the rapid scalability and flexibility offered by the cloud.

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BLOG

Secure network connectivity as-a-service

As applications move to the cloud and employees move out of offices, legacy network solutions (like VPN hardware) fail to solve the core problems with enterprise network architecture.

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BLOG

What is Cloudflare One?

Today, more of the workloads in a modern enterprise run outside of the network perimeter. So why are enterprises still spending money building more complicated and ineffective network infrastructure?

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SOLUTION BRIEF

Everywhere security

Regain control, lower costs and reduce risks by converging security onto Cloudflare’s intelligent platform of programmable, cloud-native services.

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WHITEPAPER

Developing a strategy for your network modernization

Network modernization opens up new possibilities, such as making the network more performant by streamlining the architecture, and more secure by eliminating trust.

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Enterprise network security FAQ