Cloudflare threat and network intelligence is built into every connection so you can stay ahead of the ever-changing threat landscape. Cloudflare protects approximately 20% of the web, and blocks an average of ~227 billion threats per day. We make your website safer, faster, and more private for your users.

Easily manage security and performance

Set up a domain in 5 minutes. Keep your hosting provider. No code changes required. Protect and accelerate all of your websites, apps, and APIs with unmetered DDoS protection, a global CDN, and more.

Stop major threats and malicious bots

Defend against high-severity attacks with Cloudflare’s web application firewall (WAF). Protect website text, images, and email addresses from being scraped and misused by bots.

Optimize for a better user experience

Cloudflare’s application delivery services put your website within milliseconds of nearly every Internet user, helping you easily diagnose UX issues, optimize caching, and accelerate dynamic content.

Speed up content delivery

Our industry-leading DNS and content delivery network (CDN) work together automatically to accept requests and serve content from our 335-city network. In addition, Argo Smart Routing uses Cloudflare network intelligence to steer dynamic content over the fastest Internet paths.

Ensure ultra-fast content delivery via Cloudflare’s global network.
DNS
Speed up your website with the fastest, most resilient, and most secure authoritative DNS.
Analytics
Gain insights into your traffic, bandwidth usage, and mitigated attack requests.
DDoS protection
Protect against application-layer DDoS attacks of any size and kind.
Universal SSL certificate
Secure your site to avoid browser security warnings and search engine deprioritization.
WAF
Protect your site from high-severity and widespread attacks.
Bot protection
Challenge or block highly prevalent malicious bots and AI bots from popular cloud providers.
IP-based rate limiting
Protect against abusive behavior — DDoS, brute force login, and other attacks.
Argo Smart Routing

Argo Smart Routing is a service that uses optimized routes across the Cloudflare network to deliver responses to your users more quickly, reliably, and securely than the regular Internet. Argo includes: Smart Routing and Tiered Caching.

Load Balancing

Load Balancing prevents service disruptions with local and global traffic load balancing, geographic routing, server health checks, and failover, ensuring the continuous availability of your critical resources.

Stream

Cloudflare Stream makes video storage, encoding, and playback easy. Start for $5 per month for 1,000 minutes of video stored.

Advanced Certificate Manager

Advanced Certificate Manager is a flexible and customizable way to issue and manage certificates in Cloudflare.

Access

Cloudflare Access protects internal resources by securing, authenticating and monitoring access per-user and by application.

Rate Limiting

Rate Limiting protects against denial-of-service attacks, brute-force login attempts, and other types of abusive behavior.

