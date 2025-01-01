Support

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection

DDoS protection that mitigates the biggest, most advanced attacks

DDoS attacks can slow or shut down services, but Cloudflare stops them all. With 388 Tbps of network capacity, Cloudflare has mitigated some of the largest DDoS attacks ever recorded, without slowing down performance for customers.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE DDOS PROTECTION
Massive network capacity

Cloudflare has 388 Tbps of network capacity, which is 23x larger than the biggest DDoS attack ever recorded

Set up in minutes

Turning on DDoS protection is as easy as flipping a switch. Under attack? Use our Under Attack hotline to get protection in minutes: +1 (888) 99 FLARE.

24/7 email & phone support

Global, 24/7/365 email and emergency phone support (Enterprise plans). Plus on-demand resources, guides, and best practice implementation.

Eliminate slow performance and downtime

Whether defending applications, networks, or websites from DDoS, Cloudflare makes you faster and more reliable.

HOW IT WORKS

Block attack traffic with a global network

How Cloudflare DDoS Protection works - illustration

We mitigate DDoS attacks from the nearest location in more than 330 cities around the world, without sending traffic to faraway scrubbing centers.

Cloudflare protects web applications, TCP/UDP applications, and networks and data centers alike, across OSI layers 3, 4, and 7.

How Cloudflare DDoS Protection works - illustration

Learn about five best practices for mitigating DDoS attacks

What our customers are saying

"We experienced a marked increase in malicious traffic from what appeared to be well-financed, professional groups, but Cloudflare absorbed the attacks directed towards us. We easily secured our public web infrastructure behind the global network’s best-in-class DDoS and zero-day exploit protection."

Head of Cloud and Virtualization Services — Porsche Informatik

Top DDoS protection use cases

Cloudflare DDoS protection keeps your services and infrastructure reliable and safe.

Secure, reliable websites and web apps

DDoS protection ensures websites and applications remain online and secure, ensuring a positive user experience.

Secure TCP/UDP applications

Cloudflare Spectrum protects applications built with any protocols, including custom protocols. Ensure uptime for any box, container, or virtual machine.

Secure infrastructure

Protect your network, data centers, and infrastructure against layer 3 and 4 DDoS attacks with Magic Transit.

Protecting organizations worldwide from the latest DDoS attacks

Get Cloudflare DDoS protection for your enterprise

