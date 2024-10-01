Connect, protect and build everywhere

Put the connectivity cloud to work for you.

checkbox - orangeControl

Regain visibility and control of IT and security across on-prem, public cloud, SaaS, and the Internet

Security

Improve security and resilience while reducing your attack surface, vendor count, and tool sprawl

Connectivity cloud diagram. This diagram has a cloud in the middle labeled connectivity cloud. Around the cloud is a circle with icons representing Users, Enterprise Networks, Branch Offices, Public Clouds, Public Internet, and Saas Applications.

Speed

Accelerate application and network performance while rapidly developing new applications

Cost

Reduce cost and complexity to reinvest resources in your highest priorities

The Total Economic Impact™ Of Cloudflare’s Connectivity Cloud

A new study found that Cloudflare delivered 238% ROI, plus more security benefits, over three years.

What’s new

Press

Cloudflare Acquires Kivera to Bring Simple, Preventative Cloud Security to the SASE platform

Blog

Read our 2024 Founder's Letter. Cloudflare turns 14 today and celebrates by giving back to the Internet.

Blog

Why 90% of cyber attacks start with phishing — and what you can do to stop them

Blog

CSO, Grant Bourzikas shares 4 steps that will help organizations maximize the value of AI

Report

2024 ESG Report: Considerations for Implementing Zero Trust ​for the Workforce

Press

2024 Application Security Report: Discover threats to web applications and APIs, from DDoS to supply chain risks

Press

Cloudflare acquires BastionZero; adds Zero Trust infrastructure access for SASE platform

Report

2024 Global Security Brief: Explore key trends shaping today’s cyber threat landscape, from phishing to AI

Announcements

Manage risk across your expanding attack surface with Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture

What analysts say

Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024

Cloudflare received the highest possible scores, 5.0/5.0 in 9 criteria.

Cloudflare a Leader in 2023 IDC MarketScape: Zero Trust Network Access

IDC cites Cloudflare's "aggressive product strategy to support enterprise security needs."

Resources for technology leaders

Accelerate your IT and security strategy with curated insights and solutions

Improve cyber resilience to control risk and preserve customer trust.
Accelerate digital transformation for better efficiency and faster growth.
Deliver better software faster while fostering a culture of innovation.

Discover the connectivity cloud

Today’s enterprises need to securely connect people, apps and networks everywhere. But how do you tame complexity and maintain control? Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps you improve security, consolidate to reduce costs, and move faster than ever.

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

See how leading enterprises regain control with Cloudflare

Porsche Informatik relies on Cloudflare to manage traffic for its brand and dealer network, protect its websites from the internet, and automate cloud migration tasks

Using Cloudflare as a single network entry point for its global operations, Delivery Hero reduced complexity, enhanced global network performance, and secured its international workforce and websites

PhonePe protects over 33 million merchants and provides a frictionless and low-latency customer experience to over 400 million registered users, using Cloudflare.

Resources

Ebook

Protect modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation

Whitepaper

3 challenges of securing and connecting application services

Ebook

Explore more ebooks in Cloudflare's Resource Hub

Ebook

Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud

Video

See how Cloudflare protects users, apps, and networks from multi-channel phishing

Whitepaper

Explore more whitepapers in Cloudflare's Resource Hub

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

