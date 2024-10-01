Workers AI facilitates the scalable development & deployment of AI applications at the edge. It enhances user experience and efficiency by running AI closer to users, resulting in low-latency and high-performance AI applications. Customers avoid tool sprawl & reduce total cost of ownership because Workers AI seamlessly integrates with Cloudflare’s developer platform – including our vector database, Vectorize, and AI Gateway for centralized monitoring & control of AI applications.
Run models closer to the users, with the latest GPU hardware, ensuring low-latency & high-performance applications.
Faster AI deployment with less complexity. We deploy, optimize, scale AI inference – so you can focus on building.
Develop your applications with the latest AI models - Llama, Stable Diffusion, Mistral etc.. to remain competitive & offer the best user experience.
Workers AI allows you to run AI models, on the Cloudflare network, from your own code — whether that be from Workers, Pages, or via the Cloudflare API. It tightly integrates with Vectorize (vector database), R2 (data lake) & AI Gateway in one unified platform to reduce tool sprawl.
"ChainFuse transforms unstructured data chaos into actionable insights, ensuring every piece of customer feedback, issue, and opportunity is heard and valued. Using products such as Workers AI, AI Gateway, and Vectorize, we have successfully analyzed and categorized over 50,000 unique conversations from places like Discord, Discourse, Twitter, G2, and more. Having access to 32 AI models for any task—and swapping them on the fly—allows us to be accurate and efficient at scale."
Co-Founder, ChainFuse.com
Provide unparalleled AI user experiences by automatically running model inference in the closest city to users.
Whether it’s a RAG powered chatbot or an image generation platform, our infrastructure scales with you & your customers.
Choose & swap between the latest AI models that best fits your business needs.