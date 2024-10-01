Argo is a service that uses optimized routes across the Cloudflare network to deliver responses to your users more quickly, reliably, and securely. Argo includes: Smart Routing and Tiered Caching.
Load Balancing safeguards from service disruptions with local and global traffic load balancing, geographic routing, server health checks, and failover, ensuring the continuous availability of your critical resources.
Advanced Certificate Manager is a flexible and customizable way to issue and manage certificates in Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Access protects internal resources by securing, authenticating and monitoring access per-user and by application.
Cloudflare Stream makes video storage, encoding, and playback easy. Start for $5 per month for 1,000 minutes of video stored. Or, with a Pro or Business Plan, you get 100 free minutes of video storage and 10,000 minutes of video delivery every month included with your plan.
You pay what we pay — you won’t find better value. Cloudflare Registrar securely registers and manages your domain names with transparent, no-markup pricing that eliminates surprise renewal fees and hidden add-on charges.
Cloudflare Workers lets developers deploy serverless code written in JavaScript, Rust, C, and C++ to Cloudflare's edge, closer to the end user.
Optimize your WordPress site by switching to a single plugin for CDN, intelligent caching, and other key WordPress optimizations with Cloudflare's Automatic Platform Optimization (APO). Turn it on and go (up to 300% faster).
Store, resize, and optimize images at scale with Cloudflare Images
Improve cache hit ratios by automatically storing all cacheable files in Cloudflare's persistent object storage buckets and eliminate egress costs while saving your origin servers from unnecessary requests, ensuring faster performance and a better user experience.